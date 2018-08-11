WAHPETON, N.D. — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to become the first team to beat Fargo at the Central Plains Division II tournament in Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday. La Crescent won the game 5-3.
The win gives La Crescent (32-8) the chance to play an elimination game against Waupun at noon on Sunday, with the winner of that game meeting Fargo for the championship at 2:30 p.m.
La Crescent trailed 1-0 after Fargo scored on a squeeze bunt in the fifth, but a hit batter, two walks, a wild pitch and a single by Gavin Christianson gave it a 2-1 lead after six.
Noah Peterson, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, delivered an RBI single and became the second run to score on a double steal started by Sam Wieser in the seventh. Wieser scored from third and Peterson from first when a throw from the catcher sailed into the outfield.
Jaden Moore pitched all seven innings, allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out three.