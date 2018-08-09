WAHPETON, N.D. — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team opened the Central Plains Division II tournament with a 9-0 victory over Wahpeton.
First baseman Cade McCool went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for La Crescent (30-7), which plays Carrington, N.D., in a second-round game at 2 p.m. on Friday.
If La Crescent wins that game, it doesn’t play again until Saturday. If Carrington wins, La Crescent plays an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
McCool hit a two-run double to highlight a three-run third inning, and Gavin Christianson hit a two-run single to highlight a four-run fifth for La Crescent.
Bryce Weymiller pitched a complete game for La Crescent and held Wahpeton to three hits while walking two and striking out seven.