American Legion baseball: La Crosse Juniors win 16U state tournament

ONALASKA — Drew Wonderling threw a four-hit shutout and drove in two runs to help the La Crosse Juniors American Legion baseball team win the 16U state tournament with a 4-0 victory over River Falls on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wonderling, who was named the tournament's MVP, drove in a run in the top of the first inning to give La Crosse an early lead and capped a three-run fifth with an RBI single. He also struck out four on the mound and never allowed multiple base runners in an inning.

Catcher Mason Elston was 3 for 4 and scored two runs for La Crosse, which won all five of its games in the state tournament, while Wonderling was 2 for 4.

Elston also drove in a run in the fifth, as did center fielder Wesley Barnhart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0