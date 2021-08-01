American Legion baseball: La Crosse Post 52 advances to national regional

PLOVER, Wis. -- The La Crosse Post 52 didn't finish the Class AAA state tournament with a victory on Sunday, but it capitalized on a good week by assuring itself of playing more games in the coming days.
De Pere beat La Crosse 1-0 in the championship game Sunday afternoon, but both teams qualified for the Central Plains Regional tournament that begins Wednesday and concludes Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Second-place Post 52 (16-7) lost its last two games of the state tournament but won its first three and qualified for Central Plains when it beat Plover 7-5 on Thursday. Oshkosh handed Post 52 a 12-4 loss on Friday before it was eliminated by De Pere (19-7).
La Crosse and De Pere were scheduled to play for the championship on Saturday, but rain pushed the game back a day.
De Pere scored the lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Post 52 had eight hits but just couldn't string together enough to get on the board.
"We hit the ball well and had runners on first and second with one or two outs a few times," La Crosse co-coach Peter Rossman said. "Then we had a couple of double plays."
Rossman also said that La Crosse, which last played in the Central Plains Regional in 2010 and 2011, put runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the sixth, but a line drive to second bases ended that threat.
Rossman said La Crosse competed with anywhere from 13 to 15 players at the state tournament, and he expects 16 to make the trip to Sioux Falls.
"It's a good opportunity, and none of the kids have ever done this before," said Rossman, whose team opens the regional against Sioux Falls at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. "I think we have a good chance to make a tournament run when we get there."
The winner of the Central Plains Regional advances to the American Legion Baseball World Series on Aug. 12-17 in Shelby, N.C.