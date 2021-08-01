American Legion baseball: La Crosse Post 52 advances to national regional

PLOVER, Wis. -- The La Crosse Post 52 didn't finish the Class AAA state tournament with a victory on Sunday, but it capitalized on a good week by assuring itself of playing more games in the coming days.

De Pere beat La Crosse 1-0 in the championship game Sunday afternoon, but both teams qualified for the Central Plains Regional tournament that begins Wednesday and concludes Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Second-place Post 52 (16-7) lost its last two games of the state tournament but won its first three and qualified for Central Plains when it beat Plover 7-5 on Thursday. Oshkosh handed Post 52 a 12-4 loss on Friday before it was eliminated by De Pere (19-7).

La Crosse and De Pere were scheduled to play for the championship on Saturday, but rain pushed the game back a day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

De Pere scored the lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Post 52 had eight hits but just couldn't string together enough to get on the board.

"We hit the ball well and had runners on first and second with one or two outs a few times," La Crosse co-coach Peter Rossman said. "Then we had a couple of double plays."