SPARTA — The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team received strong pitching from Jake Savoldelli to beat the La Crosse North Stars 10-3 as part of the Coulee Region American Legion Baseball League's Veterans Showcase on Wednesday.
Savoldelli pitched a complete game and struck out six as Post 52 won the third game of the day in Sparta. The last two games were called due to rain.
Dylan Lapic was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Post 52, which also received two RBI from Erik Rogers.
WEST SALEM 6, ARCADIA 1
SPARTA — Josh Hauser and Justin Barney each pitched three shutout innings for West Salem, which received big hitting games from several players.
Barney was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Hauser drove in two runs, David Lattos drove in two runs, and Josh Knutson was 3-for-4.
C-FC 14, SPARTA JUNIORS 10
SPARTA — Cole Nisbit was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and six RBI for C-FC during the first game in Sparta. Ashton Michek was 3-for-4 for Sparta.
LA CRESCENT 7, NORTH CRAWFORD 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Cade McCool was 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the third inning and three RBI for La Crescent (9-4).
Isaac Petersen allowed two hits over four innings and Laudon Poellinger none over three, while Sam Wieser went 2-for-4.
STODDARD 8, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN JUNIORS 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Matt Boardman and Gabe Walz were 3-for-4 and Aiden Brosinski 2-for-4 for Stoddard in Prairie du Chien.