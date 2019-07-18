A recent road trip to Appleton, Wis. brought the La Crosse American Legion Post 52 closer together than it had been all summer.
The first season under coach CJ Favre wasn't going well. Post 52 had more losses than wins and needed some kind of spark entering the postseason.
Favre said that was found during a 3-1 performance the provided some momentum heading into a Class AAA regional that begins Friday in Eau Claire, Wis.
“Games only last a couple hours, so it was really nice to see that the team bonded a lot with having to stay two nights in Appleton and be around each other for 72 hours,” he said. “We won three of those four games by playing really good baseball and since then, everybody really has taken a step forward and helped out in any way possible.
“We’re rolling at just the right time.”
La Crosse (11-11) begins the double-elimination tournament at Carson Park by playing Superior at 11 a.m. Its next game will be determined by the outcome of the opener.
The team’s bonding has been molded by the a few arms on the mound. Pitchers Andrew Fischer, Dylan Lapic, Jake Savoldelli and Andrew Johnson have all been throwing well, but there was a pleasant surprise for Favre that came from Onalaska Luther's Brandon Stadtler.
“I didn’t know what we’d get from (Stadtler), but he’s been a very pleasant surprise for us,” Favre said. “He hits the ball extremely well, plays really good defense and throws really well. He’s one of those kids that can get up there, pound out the zone, get outs for us and keep us in games.”
Heading into the regional, Favre knows that his team has strength in one key characteristic — grit.
In all situations of each and every ball game — good and bad — the Post 52 team is able to rely on its “never die attitude,” Favre says.
Getting to the point of being able to stay positive even in unfavorable situations is done by instilling a never-give-up philosophy, which is one of the things Favre enjoys being able to do as a coach.
“We try hammering home to the team that, ‘look, baseball is a long game. Even in a half inning there’s still a lot of balls still left to play. Three outs is a lot of outs to play with,’” Favre said. “We want to put the ball in play and make them get us out, and the same goes for our pitchers.
“We say to our pitchers that we want to make them earn it. Don’t give up free bases and walks just battle, battle, battle.”