ONALASKA — The Onalaska American Legion baseball team continued its strong play at its home tournament on Saturday, picking up a pair of wins.
The No. 2 team in Class AAA tallied a 6-4 win over West, and an 11-5 victory over West Salem.
Against Westby, a five-run third inning was enough to power Onalaska’s win. Carter Stobb had two hits, including a double, and two RBI, and Griffin Janikowski had two RBI. Janikowski had a two-run single to cap off that five-run outburst.
Alex Gluch had two hits and two RBI for Westby, while Gunnar Hanson added three hits and two RBI. Gluch and Hanson each doubled.
Mason Manglitz pitched the final four innings, struck out four, and got the win despite allowing all four runs.
Onalaska’s offense stayed hot against West Salem, with four players recording multiple hits. Jess Ondell, Conner Haggerty, Janikowski and Danny Garrity all had two hits. Haggerty had two doubles, and Janikowski doubled as well.
West Salem took a 4-3 lead in the third inning, but Onalaska scored twice in the third, four times in the fourth and twice in the fifth to pull away.
West Salem’s Josh Knudtson had three hits, including a double, David Lattos doubled twice, and Trent Foreman had a two-run single.
Sparta 2, Westby 0
ONALASKA — A two-run fourth inning was enough for Sparta to come away with a win.
Brett Stuessel doubled to lead off the inning, Nick Church followed with an RBI triple, and he scored on a dropped third strike.
Riley Peterson struck out five in the shutout.
Ty Milutinovich had two hits to lead Westby.
Sparta 6, West Salem 1
ONALASKA — Sparta scored six runs in the first four innings to jump ahead and didn’t look back.
Isaac Stuesell had two RBI, Phillip Richards had three hits and an RBI, and Hunter Steinhoff struck out five in a complete game win.