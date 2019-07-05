ONALASKA — Prairie du Chien and Onalaska picked up victories Friday as the three-day Onalaska American Legion Baseball Tournament began.
Prairie du Chien beat West Salem 6-3, and Onalaska followed that up with a 5-0 win over Prairie du Chien.
Prairie du Chien's Gavin Gillitzer was 3-for-4 with a double and Zach Mara 2-for-3 in the first game. West Salem managed just three hits against Jacob Joy, Dylan Coleman and Ryan McGrath.
Joy pitched the first five innings, struck out three, walked two and allowed one run on one hit. Grant Martin's two-run single in the third inning allowed Prairie du Chien to break a 1-1 tie and take the lead for good.
Onalaska had 10 hits — two each by Carter Stobb, Griffin Janikowski, Austin Larson and Mason Manglitz — in its victory.
Onalaska scored all of its runs after the third inning and got things going on an RBI single by Janikowski in the bottom of the fourth. Janikowski also pitched a complete game and allowed two hits while walking three and striking out six.
Second baseman Nick Pica drove in two runs for Onalaska, which scored twice in the fifth and sixth innings and hosts Westby at 12:15 p.m. and West Salem at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Merrill Tournament
Holmen 7, Merrill 1
MERRILL, Wis. — Cam Weber was 3-for-3, and Ben Byom took care of the pitching for Holmen.