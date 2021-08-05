American Legion baseball: Post 52 eliminated from Central Plains Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team was eliminated from the Central Plains Regional tournament as it suffered two losses on Thursday.
Post 52 fell to host Sioux Falls 8-0 in its opening game, which began Wednesday night but was postponed midway through the third inning because of rain and resumed Thursday morning, before losing to Hopkins (Minn.) 10-2 on Thursday afternoon.
After finishing second in the Wisconsin Class AAA tournament last week, the losses put an end to the team’s hopes of advancing to the American Legion Baseball World Series, which will be held Aug. 12-17 in Shelby, N.C.
La Crosse trailed Sioux Falls early after starting pitcher Kahler Key allowed three runs in the top of the third. Post 52 was able to get two runners on base with less than two outs in the third and fourth innings but failed to bring any of them home.
Sioux Falls, meanwhile, added to its lead, taking advantage of four errors and two wild pitches in the fifth to plate three runs.
La Crosse responded well against Hopkins, though, and grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second.
Brandon Stadtler led off the inning with a single up the middle and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Drew Wonderling followed with a single to move Stadtler to third before Austin Balletta gave Post 52 a 1-0 lead with a base hit up the middle.
Riley Klar grounded into a fielder’s choice two batters later, but a throwing error allowed Wonderling to come around and score to put La Crosse up 2-0.
But after Stadtler kept Hopkins hitless through two innings, he allowed two runs in the top of the third with a pair of two-out RBI singles.
Post 52 was in prime position to retake the lead in the bottom half of the inning with the bases loaded and one out, but Wonderling grounded into a 5-2-3 double play to end the threat.
Stadtler’s strong start continued to fade as he allowed four runs — including a two-run home run and an RBI triple — in the top of the fourth.
La Crosse managed just two hits the rest of the game, while Hopkins added four more runs in the sixth, thanks in part to an error.
Stadtler allowed six runs on six hits while striking out four and walking three in four innings, while Adam Olson allowed four runs — two earned — on four hits in two innings of relief.
Balletta finished 1 for 3 with his RBI, while Hunter Hess was 2 for 2 with a walk and a stolen base.