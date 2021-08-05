American Legion baseball: Post 52 eliminated from Central Plains Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team was eliminated from the Central Plains Regional tournament as it suffered two losses on Thursday.

Post 52 fell to host Sioux Falls 8-0 in its opening game, which began Wednesday night but was postponed midway through the third inning because of rain and resumed Thursday morning, before losing to Hopkins (Minn.) 10-2 on Thursday afternoon.

After finishing second in the Wisconsin Class AAA tournament last week, the losses put an end to the team’s hopes of advancing to the American Legion Baseball World Series, which will be held Aug. 12-17 in Shelby, N.C.

La Crosse trailed Sioux Falls early after starting pitcher Kahler Key allowed three runs in the top of the third. Post 52 was able to get two runners on base with less than two outs in the third and fourth innings but failed to bring any of them home.

Sioux Falls, meanwhile, added to its lead, taking advantage of four errors and two wild pitches in the fifth to plate three runs.

La Crosse responded well against Hopkins, though, and grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}