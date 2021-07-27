American Legion baseball: Post 52 opens Class AAA state tournament with a win over Oshkosh

PLOVER, Wis. — Hunter Hess and Chris Wilson were down to their final strike for what could have ended the fourth inning for the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team.
Instead, both came through with a base hit and helped spark a crucial rally in Post 52's opening game at the Class AAA state tournament.
La Crosse scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and give itself a large enough lead to hang on for a 4-3 victory over Oshkosh on Tuesday at Memorial Park in Plover, Wis.
Post 52 (14-5) will play the winner of De Pere and Stevens Point at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Those two teams were scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
After second baseman and clean-up hitter Brandon Stadtler grounded out to third and third baseman Austin Balletta flew out to left field to start the bottom of the fourth, Hess and Wilson delivered back-to-back singles to center field.
The latter half of La Crosse's lineup continued to apply pressure, as first baseman Kyle Keppel followed with a single to left to load the bases.
Pitcher Dylan Lapic and catcher Nolan Hargrove then drew back-to-back walks — Hargrove's coming in a seven-pitch at-bat — to push the game's first two runs across the plate.
Right fielder Riley Klar and shortstop Mikey Miller were hit by pitches in the next two at-bats to extend Post 52's lead to 4-0 before Stadtler struck out to end the inning.
Keppel finished 2 for 3 to lead Post 52 at the plate, while Hargrove, Klar, Balletta, Hess and Wilson had one hit apiece.
Lapic had scattered three hits to keep Oshkosh (20-2) off the board through four innings, but he was less sharp in the fifth.
A lead-off walk and a hit batter gave Oshkosh first and second with no outs. Lapic responded with a four-pitch strikeout, but he issued a walk in the ensuing at-bat to load the bases.
A sacrifice fly from Jack McKellips and a single from Dominic Kane cut La Crosse's lead to 4-2. Another walk loaded the bases, but Lapic got Ben Buehring to line out to right field to end the inning.
Lapic was charged with another run in the sixth, but Adam Olson retired all five batters he faced to close out the game and seal the win.
Lapic allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits while striking out three and walking five in 5⅓ innings, while Olson struck out one in 1⅔ innings of relief.
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee