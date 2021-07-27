American Legion baseball: Post 52 opens Class AAA state tournament with a win over Oshkosh

Right fielder Riley Klar and shortstop Mikey Miller were hit by pitches in the next two at-bats to extend Post 52's lead to 4-0 before Stadtler struck out to end the inning.

Keppel finished 2 for 3 to lead Post 52 at the plate, while Hargrove, Klar, Balletta, Hess and Wilson had one hit apiece.

Lapic had scattered three hits to keep Oshkosh (20-2) off the board through four innings, but he was less sharp in the fifth.

A lead-off walk and a hit batter gave Oshkosh first and second with no outs. Lapic responded with a four-pitch strikeout, but he issued a walk in the ensuing at-bat to load the bases.

A sacrifice fly from Jack McKellips and a single from Dominic Kane cut La Crosse's lead to 4-2. Another walk loaded the bases, but Lapic got Ben Buehring to line out to right field to end the inning.

Lapic was charged with another run in the sixth, but Adam Olson retired all five batters he faced to close out the game and seal the win.

Lapic allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits while striking out three and walking five in 5⅓ innings, while Olson struck out one in 1⅔ innings of relief.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

