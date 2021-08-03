American Legion baseball: Post 52 ready to take on Sioux Falls at national regional

Those two teams met for the state title, Sioux Falls with one loss and Renner none in the double-elimination tournament. Sioux Falls led 3-0 in the seventh, but Renner tied the game before winning 6-5 to take the championship.

La Crosse also had an opportunity to win a state title; Post 52 had eight hits in a 1-0 loss to De Pere in the championship game.

"That championship game, we just struggled getting that key hit," Rossman said. "We've just got to focus on coming through in the clutch and getting it done here."

La Crosse has the bats to do so up and down the lineup, as it showed with wins over Oshkosh, Plover and De Pere, the latter of which is also playing in the Central Plains Regional.

Rossman is also confident in Post 52's pitching. He said Kahler Key will get the start on Wednesday, and Brandon Stadtler is the probable starter for Thursday. La Crosse has solid relievers behind those two.

"We've got a lot of good relievers that have came in. Adam Olson had a really good week last week," Rossman said. "Hopefully he can do the same here."

Post 52 will play either Hopkins (Minn.) or Fargo (N.D.) on Thursday.