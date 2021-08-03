American Legion baseball: Post 52 ready to take on Sioux Falls at national regional

As the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team prepares for the Central Plains Regional tournament, co-coach Peter Rossman isn't changing the message he delivers to his team.
"Just apply pressure early and keep it on," Rossman said.
That approach worked well in the Wisconsin Class AAA tournament last week, in which Post 52 won its first three games and ultimately finished second.
And the hope is that it leads to more wins this week.
La Crosse will open the double-elimination Central Plains Regional against host Sioux Falls at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The tournament runs through Sunday, and the winner will advance to the American Legion Baseball World Series on Aug. 12-17 in Shelby, N.C.
"It's a pretty big deal," Rossman said of Post 52 playing in its first Central Plains Regional since 2011. "Everyone's pretty excited for this opportunity. We haven't been here in a long time, so the whole team's really excited about it.
"And we're hoping to make the best (of it) and hopefully make a run here."
Sioux Falls finished second in the South Dakota Class A tournament to Renner, which also earned a spot in the Central Plains Regional.
Those two teams met for the state title, Sioux Falls with one loss and Renner none in the double-elimination tournament. Sioux Falls led 3-0 in the seventh, but Renner tied the game before winning 6-5 to take the championship.
La Crosse also had an opportunity to win a state title; Post 52 had eight hits in a 1-0 loss to De Pere in the championship game.
"That championship game, we just struggled getting that key hit," Rossman said. "We've just got to focus on coming through in the clutch and getting it done here."
La Crosse has the bats to do so up and down the lineup, as it showed with wins over Oshkosh, Plover and De Pere, the latter of which is also playing in the Central Plains Regional.
Rossman is also confident in Post 52's pitching. He said Kahler Key will get the start on Wednesday, and Brandon Stadtler is the probable starter for Thursday. La Crosse has solid relievers behind those two.
"We've got a lot of good relievers that have came in. Adam Olson had a really good week last week," Rossman said. "Hopefully he can do the same here."
Post 52 will play either Hopkins (Minn.) or Fargo (N.D.) on Thursday.
"We're feeling pretty good about where we sit," Rossman said. "We're a good team, and we proved that we should be here with the rest of them.
"I think we should have a good week this week."
