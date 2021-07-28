 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball: Post 52 stays unbeaten at Class AAA state tournament with win over De Pere
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

American Legion baseball: Post 52 stays unbeaten at Class AAA state tournament with win over De Pere

PLOVER, Wis. — Kahler Key was strong on the mound and Austin Balletta hit a go-ahead grand slam to help the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team earn a 6-2 victory over De Pere on the second day of the Class AAA state tournament on Wednesday at Memorial Park in Plover, Wis.

Balletta, who finished with five RBI, hit his grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning, while Key pitched a complete game and allowed only four hits.

Hunter Hess was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Brandon Stadtler was 2 for 2 with a double and an intentional walk that set up Balletta's home run.

Post 52 (15-5) will play the winner of Superior and Plover at 7 p.m. Thursday.

