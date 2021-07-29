American Legion baseball: Post 52 tops Plover, improves to 3-0 at Class AAA state tournament

PLOVER, Wis. — The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team improved to 3-0 at the Class AAA state tournament with a 7-5 win over Plover on Thursday at Memorial Park in Plover, Wis.

Post 52, which improved to 16-5, is the only team without a loss at the state tournament and has wins over the other three remaining teams: Oshkosh, De Pere and Plover.

La Crosse did all of its damage on Thursday in two innings, both of which were marked by walks followed by timely hits.

Catcher Calvin Hargrove led off the bottom of the third with a walk, and second baseman Riley Klar was hit by a pitch in the ensuing at-bat. Shortstop Mikey Miller grounded into a fielder's choice, but pitcher Brandon Stadtler drew a walk to load the bases.

After third baseman Austin Balletta struck out, left fielder Hunter Hess walked to bring Klar home and first baseman Drew Wonderling followed with a two-RBI single to put Post 52 in front 3-1 after Plover scored in the top of the first.

Plover added another run in the fourth, but La Crosse expanded its lead in the fifth.