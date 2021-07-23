American Legion baseball: Post 52 wins Class AAA regional and first state berth in nine years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stadtler again had a big hit with a two-run double in the fifth, and that followed a two-run single by shortstop Mikey Miller. Third baseman Austin Balletta also drove in a run in the fifth.

"We got the bats going early and just kept it going," said Miller, who was 2 for 3, scored twice and drew a walk. "The bench was hyped, too. (We've done) a good job of not just getting guys in scoring position but driving them in when we had the chance this year."

Stadtler had five of his strikeouts in the first two innings and said the biggest battle he anticipated with Middleton's batting order was the combination of Nos. 3 and 4 hitters Jason Sarbacker and Caden Gmur.

Sarbacker went 0 for 2 with a fly ball to center field in the first and a ground ball to second base in the fourth. Gmur struck out looking for the last out of the first and doubled to right with the bases empty in the fourth.

"I had to focus on not giving them a very good strike on any pitch," Stadtler said. "I had to hit the corners, go outside and go low."

Hargrove was 3 for 4 with two singles, a triple and a stolen bases. He tripled to right field and scored the final run on an error in the top of the fifth.