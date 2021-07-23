American Legion baseball: Post 52 wins Class AAA regional and first state berth in nine years

The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team was focused on playing one game Friday.
It only had to win one of two in a double-elimination Class AA regional against Middleton, but it had no interest in having to scramble for a victory had it lost an afternoon contest at Copeland Park.
So La Crosse scored three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to build its confidence, set up a 10-0 five-inning championship victory over Middleton and earn its first berth in the state tournament since 2012.
Catcher Calvin Hargrove had three of Post 52’s 11 hits, and Brandon Stadtler struck out six and pitched a two-hit shutout as La Crosse improved to 13-5 and advanced to the state tournament in Plover, Wis., next week.
“This is exactly where I want to be,” Stadtler said of getting the start in a championship game. “I was confident with the way my team could field behind me and pretty comfortable the whole game.
“It was a big game for us, and I had to get it done.”
Post 52 also beat Middleton 7-2 on Thursday and had the confidence from that outcome as it entered Friday’s competition. The teams would have played again if Middleton won Friday’s opener, but Stadtler and the Post 52 bats made sure that didn’t happen.
Stadtler had an RBI single and right fielder Riley Klar a two-run single in the third to give La Crosse a 4-0 lead. Post 52 followed that up with five hits in the fifth to break the game open.
Stadtler again had a big hit with a two-run double in the fifth, and that followed a two-run single by shortstop Mikey Miller. Third baseman Austin Balletta also drove in a run in the fifth.
“We got the bats going early and just kept it going,” said Miller, who was 2 for 3, scored twice and drew a walk. “The bench was hyped, too. (We’ve done) a good job of not just getting guys in scoring position but driving them in when we had the chance this year.”
Stadtler had five of his strikeouts in the first two innings and said the biggest battle he anticipated with Middleton’s batting order was the combination of Nos. 3 and 4 hitters Jason Sarbacker and Caden Gmur.
Sarbacker went 0 for 2 with a fly ball to center field in the first and a ground ball to second base in the fourth. Gmur struck out looking for the last out of the first and doubled to right with the bases empty in the fourth.
“I had to focus on not giving them a very good strike on any pitch,” Stadtler said. “I had to hit the corners, go outside and go low.”
Hargrove was 3 for 4 with two singles, a triple and a stolen bases. He tripled to right field and scored the final run on an error in the top of the fifth.
Center fielder Hunter Hess was 1 for 2 with a double but also reached on an error, drew a walk and was hit by a pitch. Klar was also 2 for 3 for Post 52.
Up next is the state tournament in Plover, and that double-elimination format begins Tuesday. It’s just where Post 52 envisioned its season going when they got together to get started.
“We knew we could be very good right away,” Post 52 co-coach Kyle Gilbertson said. “Once we started seeing some things come together, we knew we could go pretty far.”
