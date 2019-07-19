EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team advanced through the first day of Class AAA regionals on Friday at Carson Park, defeating Superior to start the day 4-3 before falling to host Eau Claire 13-0 in six innings.
La Crosse (12-12) will start action on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament against the winner of Saturday morning’s Superior/Hudson game.
La Crosse started the weekend with a one-run win in the first game of the day.
Jack Coleman drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to bring home Justin Bausch for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bausch reached base with a one-out single before Lewis Peters later reached on an error, and Dylan Lapic walked to load the bases for La Crosse’s No. 9 hitter.
Lapic started the game for La Crosse and went five innings, allowing three runs with three strikeouts and three walks in a no decision. Andrew Johnson tossed two innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win, retiring six of the seven batters he faced and snagged a popup for the final out of the contest.
“Superior, they’re like the gnats right now, they’re just pesky to get away,” La Crosse coach CJ Favre said. “That’s what I realized. They’re always getting guys on, getting guys in scoring position, and that’s what you have to do.
“You’ve got to eliminate the big inning. You’ve got to limit them to one run here, one run there and that’s what we did.”
Bausch got La Crosse going in the second inning by scoring on a Superior error. Andrew Fischer tied the game at 2 on a RBI groundout later in the second.
Jared Everson’s run-scoring single in the third put La Crosse in front 3-2 until Superior evened the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Everson finished 2-for-3 for Post 52 in the first game.
La Crosse had no answer for Eau Claire pitcher Levi Schaller and Post 53 in the second game. Eau Claire scored three runs in the top of the first and two in the top of the second to set the tone. Post 53 scored six times in the sixth inning to push the game to the 10-run limit.
Schaller struck out 12 in six innings of a dominant effort.
La Crosse stranded two runners on base twice, first in the fourth inning and again in the fifth. Mikey Miller led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, and Everson later drew a one-out walk, but Schaller struck out the final two batters of the inning.
Lewis Peters walked and Brandon Stadtler doubled to put two in scoring position with two outs before being stranded in the fifth.
Joel Zachow had four hits, and Cooper Kapanke hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and had three RBI for Eau Claire.