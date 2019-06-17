{{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM — The Holmen American Legion baseball team followed up a doubleheader sweep of Chippewa Falls on Sunday with a 10-0 win over West Salem on Monday.

Holmen (7-3) held West Salem to two hits, with Cameron Weber tossing five shutout innings to start the game. Kevin Koelbl went 4-for-5 with a homer, a triple and five RBI, and Nevin Wall had two hits.

POST 52 6, BLACK RIVER FALLS 1: Andrew Fischer was masterful over seven innings, striking out seven and allowing just one run, as he led Post 52 to a win.

Brandon Stadler went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI, while Andrew Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double.

LA CRESCENT 9, LA CROSSE JETS 1: Gavin Christianson was 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead a late charge for La Crescent.

La Crescent scored in each of the last four innings, including a four-run seventh that blew the game open. Will Koch had a two-run double in that rally.

Laudon Poellinger got the win after pitching six innings, striking out nine, and allowing just three hits.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags