American Legion baseball roundup: Onalaska, Viroqua win at state tournaments

ANTIGO, Wis. — The Onalaska American Legion baseball team beat Waupaca 11-1 in six innings on Friday to open the Class AA state tournament.
Augie Brandt and Mason Manglitz were both 2 for 3 at the plate for Onalaska, while Sam Pica drove in the winning run.
Griffin Schultz picked up the win on the mound.
Onalaska will play Ahnapee at 4 p.m. Saturday. Ahnapee beat Medford 6-1 on Friday.
Class A state tournament
Viroqua 5, West Salem 4
DENMARK, Wis. — Viroqua scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win, the 1,300th in Viroqua coach Pete Swanson's career.
Casey Kowalczyk, who was 2 for 4 at the plate, delivered the walk-off hit.
Kamden Oliver drove in two runs and Noah Mathison one for Viroqua, which struck first in the bottom of the first but trailed 4-1 midway through the fifth after West Salem scored two in the third and two in the fifth.
Isaac Olson drove in two runs for West Salem, which made three errors, while Justin Barney and Carson Koepnick drove in one apiece.
Viroqua will play St. Mary's Springs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. West Salem will play Marathon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Class AAA state tournament
Oshkosh 12, La Crosse Post 52 4
PLOVER, Wis. — Post 52 suffered its first loss of the state tournament, but it will still play for the championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of De Pere and Oshkosh.
La Crosse led 2-1 after two innings but gave up six runs in the third. Post 52 pushed one run across in the fifth and sixth innings, but Oshkosh added two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Hunter Hess was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Brandon Stadtler, Kyle Keppel and Nolan Hargrove each had one RBI. Dylan Lapic had two hits.
Minnesota Division II state tournament
Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 8, La Crescent Post 595 1
SACRED HEART, Minn. — Post 595 grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Isaac Peterson scored on a passed ball, but La Crescent mustered only four hits the rest of the game.
Meanwhile, SH/MACCRAY had four hits in the top of the third and scored two runs to go up 2-1, and a Post 595 error in the fourth helped SH/MACCRAY score two more.
La Crescent committed a total of four errors, and SH/MACCRAY expanded its lead with four runs in the sixth.
Peterson finished 2 for 3 at the plate, while Karson Pape, Mason Bills and Lucas Hafner had one hit apiece.