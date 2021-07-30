American Legion baseball roundup: Onalaska, Viroqua win at state tournaments

Class AAA state tournament

Oshkosh 12, La Crosse Post 52 4

PLOVER, Wis. — Post 52 suffered its first loss of the state tournament, but it will still play for the championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of De Pere and Oshkosh.

La Crosse led 2-1 after two innings but gave up six runs in the third. Post 52 pushed one run across in the fifth and sixth innings, but Oshkosh added two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Hunter Hess was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Brandon Stadtler, Kyle Keppel and Nolan Hargrove each had one RBI. Dylan Lapic had two hits.

Minnesota Division II state tournament

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 8, La Crescent Post 595 1

SACRED HEART, Minn. — Post 595 grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Isaac Peterson scored on a passed ball, but La Crescent mustered only four hits the rest of the game.