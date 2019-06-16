SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team scored five unanswered runs and came away with a 5-1 win against Sioux Falls West on Sunday.
Ryan Zemla had two hits and two RBI, while Brett Skrede had two doubles and an RBI to lead the offense. Clayton Slack added a double, while Hunter Vikemyr tripled for Viroqua (10-3).
Andy Bomkamp struck out five in a complete game win. He allowed six hits, but only one was damaging, a Keaton Hartman solo homer in the second inning.
Holmen 4, Chippewa Falls 1
Holmen 10, Chippewa Falls 0 (5)
HOLMEN — Nevin Wall threw a no-hitter in the second game of the afternoon, striking out five and missing out on a perfect game only due to two walks.
Kevin Koelbl went 3-for-3 with a double, and Caleb Matl doubled and had two RBI.
Caleb Matl tossed a two-hitter in the opener for Holmen (6-3). He struck out eight and allowed three walks.
Ryland Wall and Adam Quam had two RBI apiece, while Cam Weber had two hits, and Koelbl and Jaxon Hughes each doubled.