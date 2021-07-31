American Legion baseball roundup: Viroqua, Onalaska remain unbeaten at state tournaments

DENMARK, Wis. -- The Viroqua American Legion baseball team kept up its winning ways, and West Salem won an elimination game Saturday at the Class AA state tournament.

Post 138 took care of a Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs team 11-1 in five innings to win for the second day in a row.

Shortstop Clayton Slack was the key figure in a a 14-hit attack by hitting two of Viroqua's four home runs and driving in six runs during a 3-for-4 performance.

First baseman Kamden Oliver and third baseman Griffin Olson each added a home run in a game that included seven Viroqua runs in the first two innings. Oliver was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Olson was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Catcher Evan Hubatch was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Viroqua, which plays either unbeaten Altoona or unbeaten Denmark at 7 p.m. Sunday. Those teams closed out the Saturday schedule.

West Salem, which lost to Viroqua on Friday, remained alive by beating Marathon 11-6 on Saturday. West Salem earned a Sunday elimination game against the loser of Saturday night's Altoona/Denmark game.

Class AAA