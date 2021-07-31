American Legion baseball roundup: Viroqua, Onalaska remain unbeaten at state tournaments

DENMARK, Wis. -- The Viroqua American Legion baseball team kept up its winning ways, and West Salem won an elimination game Saturday at the Class AA state tournament.
Post 138 took care of a Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs team 11-1 in five innings to win for the second day in a row.
Shortstop Clayton Slack was the key figure in a a 14-hit attack by hitting two of Viroqua's four home runs and driving in six runs during a 3-for-4 performance.
First baseman Kamden Oliver and third baseman Griffin Olson each added a home run in a game that included seven Viroqua runs in the first two innings. Oliver was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Olson was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.
Catcher Evan Hubatch was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Viroqua, which plays either unbeaten Altoona or unbeaten Denmark at 7 p.m. Sunday. Those teams closed out the Saturday schedule.
West Salem, which lost to Viroqua on Friday, remained alive by beating Marathon 11-6 on Saturday. West Salem earned a Sunday elimination game against the loser of Saturday night's Altoona/Denmark game.
Class AAA
PLOVER, Wis. — Post 52 didn't win its first game on Saturday, and its second was rained out, but it is still one victory away from winning a state championship.
Oshkosh beat La Crosse 12-4 in the first game, but De Pere eliminated Oshkosh in the next. Post 52's championship game against De Pere was pushed back to 2 p.m. Sunday.
CLASS AA
Onalaska 13, Ahnapee 4
ANTGO, Wis. — Onalaska remained unbeaten with its second straight win and advanced to a Sunday 7 p.m. game against either unbeaten Kaukauna or unbeaten Antigo.
Ben Faas was the winning pitcher, and Mason Manglitz drove in three runs, while Michael Savarin went 2 for 2 with a triple.
MINNESOTA DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT
SACRED HEART, Minn. — La Crescent followed up a first-round loss with two victories on Saturday to win the consolation championship.
After making four errors in an 8-1 first-round loss to Sacred Heart/MacCray, La Crescent made just two and scored 18 runs in a 9-7 win over Legion Fire Holy Family and 9-6 win over Luverne.
La Crescent had 33 hits in the two games, and pitcher/center fielder Isaac Petersen, second baseman Karson Pape and right fielder Braden Abnet had five apiece.
Pape was 4 for 4 with a double, RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in the consolation championship win over Luverne. Abnet was 3 for 5 with a doubles and RBI, and Logan DeBoer went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI. Jack Welch added two hits and two RBI.
Mason Bills pitched and struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings for La Crescent, which pulled away from a 6-6 tie with one run in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the top of the seventh.
La Crescent advanced to the consolation championship with the help f a six-run sixth inning against Holy Family. It didn't make an error and set the tone for the day with 15 hits.
Petersen was 3 for 5 with a double and stolen base, and Zack Bentzen slugged a home run during a 2-for-4 performance. Bills was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Ryan Steffes went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Abnet was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI, and Bentzen got the final six outs after La Crescent's 9-2 lead turned into the final margin.