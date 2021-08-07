American Legion baseball roundup: Viroqua wins, La Crescent loses at Central Plains Tournament

WAUPUN, Wis. — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team won its second pool play game in as many days at the Division II Central Plains Tournament with a 6-1 victory over Antigo on Saturday.
Noah Mathison was stellar on the mound for Post 138, allowing only one run — which was unearned — on six hits in 6⅓ innings pitched. He also helped his team grab an early 1-0 lead by reaching on an error in the bottom of the third inning, which allowed Kamden Oliver to score.
Antigo threatened to tie the game with runners at first and third with two outs in the fourth, but Evan Hubatch caught Dakota Matuszewski trying to steal second — the second time the catcher ended an inning by throwing a runner out on the bases.
An RBI double from Griffin Olson in the bottom of the inning then extended Viroqua's lead to 2-0.
Olson, who went 2 for 3 and scored a run, was the only 138er to have multiple hits.
A Viroqua error in the fifth helped Antigo get on the board, but Post 138 put the game away with four runs in the sixth.
With the bases loaded and one out, Braden Lendosky drew a walk and Mathison followed with a single up the middle. Ashton Swanson then hit a ground ball to the third baseman, who bobbled it and couldn't recover in time to make a play, and Casey Kowalczyk put Viroqua in front 6-1 with another grounder to third.
Antigo got its first two batters on base in the seventh, but Mathison struck out a batter before Andrew Bomkamp entered in relief and got Matt Schallhorn to ground into a double play to end the game.
Post 138 wraps up pool play against Wahpeton (N.D.) on Sunday.
Wahpeton (N.D.) 9, La Crescent 1
WAUPUN, Wis. — Post 595 led 1-0 at the end of the first inning after first baseman Ryan Steffes drove in center fielder Isaac Petersen, but Wahpeton answered with eight runs in the top of the second to take a commanding lead.
Steffes finished with two of La Crescent's five hits.
Braden Abnet allowed nine runs on 11 hits in 5⅔ innings pitched, but only three of those runs were earned. He also struck out six batters and didn't issue a walk.
Post 595 is scheduled to conclude pool play against Antigo on Sunday.