American Legion baseball: Viroqua falls in Central Plains championship

WAUPUN, Wis. — The Kaukauna American Legion baseball team pieced together a couple of hits for a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Viroqua 5-4 at the Division II Central Plains Tournament on Monday.

The matchup was between two unbeaten teams from pool play, and Viroqua won its first three games to qualify. Post 138 scored three of its runs in the top of the sixth before Kaukauna tied the score at 4 with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Evan Hubatch was 2 for 5, and Casey Kowalczyk drove in two runs for Viroqua, which had nine hits, made three errors and scored all of its runs with the aid of two Kaukauna errors.

Kaukauna won the game when Gannon Vande Hey singled to lead off the 10th and went to second on a wild pitch. He was sacrificed to third before scoring on a walkoff single by Charlie Bloch, who was 2 for 5 and struck out twice.

Viroqua had its big inning in the sixth, which involved three hits and one Kaukauna error.

Kamden Oliver led off with a single and went to third on a double by Ashton Swanson. Both runners then scored n an error by pitcher Kyle Spingstroh. Casey Kowalczyk, who reached on the error, then scored on a single by Andrew Bomkamp.