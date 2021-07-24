American Legion baseball: Viroqua qualifies for Class A state tournament

STODDARD — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team has clinched a spot in the upcoming Class A state tournament.

Viroqua took an early lead and maintained it on the way to a 7-4 victory over Prairie du Chien, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, on Saturday.

Viroqua advances to next week's state tournament in Denmark, Wis. Viroqua plays the winner of the West Salem regional in the 7 p.m. first-round game, and West Salem plays Westby at noon for that championship on Sunday.

Viroqua gave itself a boost with a three-run top of the fifth inning that gave it a 6-1 lead.

Shortstop and pitcher Clayton Slack was 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI for Viroqua, which also received a home run from Kamden Oliver. Griffin Olson was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Braden Lendosky added an RBI for Viroqua, which is making its first state appearance in five years.

CLASS AA: Onalaska, Sparta and Holmen are still alive to win a tournament in Holmen, but only Onalaska made it to the third day without a loss.

Onalaska beat Holmen 11-10, and Sparta eliminated Baraboo 8-7 in Saturday's games.