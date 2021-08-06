American Legion baseball: Viroqua tops La Crescent at Central Plains

WAUPUN, Wis. — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team started its Division II Central Plains Tournament off on the right foot Friday afternoon by beating La Crescent 4-2.
Post 138 scored once in the top of the sixth and once in the top of the seventh to pull away from a 2-2 tie and win its first game in pool play. Each team plays three games in pool play before matching up for a crossover game with finishers from the other pool to close out the tournament.
Clayton Slack singled and scored on an error in the sixth for Viroqua. It was the only one of three La Crescent errors turned into an unearned run.
Noah Mathison then led off the top of the seventh with a home run that doubled Viroqua’s lead.
Mathison was 2 for 4 and Slack 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored for Viroqua, which scored the final four runs and tied the game at 2 with a two-run fifth.
La Crescent scored in the bottom of the first and again in the bottom of the fourth. Mason Bills hit an RBI single in the first, and Braden Abnet was hit by a pitch and later scored on an error in the fourth.
Karson Pape was 2 for 3 as seven La Crescent players had at least one hit. Isaac Petersen doubled, and Jack Welch tripled.
Viroqua tied the game when Slack led off the fifth with a home run, and Casey Kowalczyk brought in another run with a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. Kamden Oliver scored that run after following Slack’s home run with a single.
Ashton Swanson pitched for Viroqua and allowed one earned run on eight hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Petersen struck out five, walked five and allowed eight hits while pitching a complete game for La Crescent.
La Crescent continues its tournament by playing Wahpeton (N.D.) at 9 a.m. Saturday, and Viroqua follows with a 1:30 p.m. game against Antigo.