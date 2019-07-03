{{featured_button_text}}

VIROQUA — The Viroqua and Onalaska American Legion baseball teams qualified to play in a championship game on June 23, but it was rained out and took nine days before they could play it.

Viroqua, which is 23-5 and ranked first in the state in Class A, won the delayed title for its own tournament by beating Onalaska 2-1 on Tuesday.

Viroqua scored once in the third inning and again in the sixth to beat Onalaska (13-9), which was led by a 3-for-3 performance from Jess Ondell.

Hunter Vikemyr struck out 12 and walked one while pitching 6⅔ innings. Clayton Slack got the final out for a save.

Slack doubled and later scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, and Andrew Wedwick doubled and scored on an error in the sixth to snap a 1-1 tie.

La Crescent 5, Winona 1

LA CRESCENT — La Crescent received three-hit pitching from Bryce Weymiller and a two-run home run from Laudon Poellinger to beat the LeJetz.

Sam Wieser was 2-for-3, and Weymiller struck out six without walking a batter for La Crescent (8-4).

