VIROQUA — The Viroqua and Onalaska American Legion baseball teams qualified to play in a championship game on June 23, but it was rained out and took nine days before they could play it.
Viroqua, which is 23-5 and ranked first in the state in Class A, won the delayed title for its own tournament by beating Onalaska 2-1 on Tuesday.
Viroqua scored once in the third inning and again in the sixth to beat Onalaska (13-9), which was led by a 3-for-3 performance from Jess Ondell.
Hunter Vikemyr struck out 12 and walked one while pitching 6⅔ innings. Clayton Slack got the final out for a save.
Slack doubled and later scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, and Andrew Wedwick doubled and scored on an error in the sixth to snap a 1-1 tie.
La Crescent 5, Winona 1
LA CRESCENT — La Crescent received three-hit pitching from Bryce Weymiller and a two-run home run from Laudon Poellinger to beat the LeJetz.
Sam Wieser was 2-for-3, and Weymiller struck out six without walking a batter for La Crescent (8-4).