Sean Gavaghan has been instilling the mantra of accountability in his West Salem American Legion Post 51 baseball team for the past seven years.
It’s been working.
West Salem (16-10) recently secured its fifth consecutive Class A State Tournament berth and is set to take on Osseo at 7 p.m. Friday in the double-elimination tournament. The two teams previously met at the West Salem regional, which ended with a 4-0 victory for Post 51. One coach will be missing this time around, however, as Gavaghan is out of town at a wedding. He’s fully confident his assistant coaches — Tom Severson, Rick Schultz, Eric Grube and Pete Hass — and their ability to take the reins.
Although West Salem won the state tournament last year after defeating Clintonville 10-3, Gavaghan said he’s been working with a different team this year.
“We’ve had two totally different teams, with last year’s being highly experienced,” said Gavaghan, who has coached the West Salem Legion since its inception seven years ago.
“This year we still have some of that senior leadership but we also have a lot of young guys who watched us last year and are making significant contributions this year.”
Working with a new mix of players can have its challenges — like players taking on different positions that they may not have experience at — but Gavaghan’s philosophy of accountability has been paving the way for success.
By instilling the idea of accountability in his players, Gavaghan, along with the rest of his coaching staff, are aiming to show that playing for the good of the team comes with a higher success rate compared to playing as an individual.
“We teach them that they need to hold each other accountable, and that it’s an absolute team effort,” Gavaghan said. “No one individual is better or more important than the team and that’s the way that these guys look at it. They do it willingly because it’s teaching them the right way to play baseball and make good young men while showing them that every bit of blood, sweat and tears is worth it.”
Returning players like third baseman Hunter Wakefield, shortstop Adam Helgeson, center fielder Jake Whitbeck and catcher/pitcher Ryan Beirne have played key roles. Beirne led the way against Osseo as he earned the win with a seven-strikeout, one-walk, six-hit performance. Helgeson was a dominant offensive force in the game as he doubled and tripled.
Along with the senior leaders, young Caleb Weber has been stirring the pot, according to Gavaghan.
“Caleb Weber, not only offensively, but pitching-wise as well, has stepped up for us,” Gavaghan said. “He stepped up against Sparta and we felt confident bringing him in against Adams-Friendship in the regional and he threw the best game of the year in the biggest game of the year for him.
“There’s a lot of these guys that didn’t get a lot of playing time last year and guys that played reserves roles last year are playing a bigger role for with us this year and that’s helped a lot to for us to succeed.”