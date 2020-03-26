AP All-State basketball: La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis named player of the year

“It’s not surprising to see what he has become,” Central coach Todd Fergot said of Johnny, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward who committed to the Badgers last summer. “You have to have a certain level of natural talent, and he certainly has that.

“And if you look at the top players in the state by class, you have a group of 20 or so you would consider for that when they are younger, say as a freshman. But then you really have to be committed to becoming the best, and Johnny did that.”

Johnny averaged 27.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who pieced together a 93-14 record during his four seasons. He shot 58 percent from the floor and made 30 of 70 attempts (42.9 percent) from the 3-point line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central was one win away from making a fifth straight state appearance before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Red Raiders closed out their season with a 55-40 win over top-ranked Onalaska in a sectional semifinal.

Johnny was a unanimous first-team selection for the second year in a row and joined on the first team by Sussex Hamilton junior Patrick Baldwin, Hartland Arrowhead senior Carter Gilmore, Racine St. Catherine’s junior Tyrese Hunter and Sheboygan Lutheran senior Jacob Ognacevic.