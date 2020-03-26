AP All-State basketball: La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis named player of the year

There was plenty of hype surrounding Johnny and Jordan Davis when they began as freshmen with the Central High School basketball team.
Their youth accomplishments had grown over the years, and they figured to play key roles as the Red Raiders tried to chase down their first WIAA championship since 1925 with senior Kobe King leading the charge.
Central won that championship, and King was named the state player of the year by The Associated Press. The Davis brothers, who eventually accepted scholarship offers from the University of Wisconsin, played key roles that season before expanding them as sophomores.
Johnny followed King’s footsteps and took charge of the team before embarking on a similar path.
Two more state tournaments later — and a third for which his team qualified — Davis is taking his turn at the top of the state’s list of top players as The AP’s player of the year.
Jordan, like Bailey Kale was for King three years ago, earned a spot on the third team as state sportswriters released their four teams and list of honorable mention Thursday night.
Joining the Davis brothers as selections for honorable mention are Onalaska’s Tyrell Stuttley and Carson Arenz, Central’s Terrance Thompson, G-E-T’s Grant Beirne, Bangor’s Grant Manke and Prairie du Chien’s Mason Kramer.
“It’s not surprising to see what he has become,” Central coach Todd Fergot said of Johnny, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward who committed to the Badgers last summer. “You have to have a certain level of natural talent, and he certainly has that.
“And if you look at the top players in the state by class, you have a group of 20 or so you would consider for that when they are younger, say as a freshman. But then you really have to be committed to becoming the best, and Johnny did that.”
Johnny averaged 27.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who pieced together a 93-14 record during his four seasons. He shot 58 percent from the floor and made 30 of 70 attempts (42.9 percent) from the 3-point line.
Central was one win away from making a fifth straight state appearance before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Red Raiders closed out their season with a 55-40 win over top-ranked Onalaska in a sectional semifinal.
Johnny was a unanimous first-team selection for the second year in a row and joined on the first team by Sussex Hamilton junior Patrick Baldwin, Hartland Arrowhead senior Carter Gilmore, Racine St. Catherine’s junior Tyrese Hunter and Sheboygan Lutheran senior Jacob Ognacevic.
Baldwin was also a unanimous first-teamer, and Johnny beat out Baldwin and Ognacevic in the vote to be player of the year.
Jordan averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent from the 3-point line (34-for-102). He also made a major impact as a defender while running Central’s offense more than he ever had.
“He really had to spend a lot of energy doing those things for us,” Fergot said of Jordan, who earned AP All-State honorable mention as a junior. “He was our point guard about 90 percent of the time, and he had to do a lot more on the court this year than he ever has here.”
Johnny added much more of a perimeter attack to his game. He continued to dominate the paint and get to the basket at will, but adding the 3-point shot to an already formidable mid-range jumper made him nearly impossible to guard.
Johnny scored at least 15 points in every game as a senior and had a season-high 44 in a 104-74 victory at Logan on Jan. 10. He also had an eye-opening 42 points to go with 10 rebounds when the Red Raiders were clipped by nationally ranked Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) in a game played at UW-La Crosse on Feb. 1.
Stuttley and Arenz propelled the Hilltoppers (23-2) past the Red Raiders and to the top of the MVC by sweeping them during the regular season. They both earned honorable mention as juniors and stepped their games up as seniors to stop Central’s MVC dominance.
Stuttley averaged 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, while Arenz added 13.3 ppg and 4.2 rpg and made 58 3-pointers.
Manke also earned honorable mention last season and finished his Bangor career with 1,694 points and 1,047 rebounds. He averaged 22.7 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 73.9 percent from the floor as the Scenic Bluffs Conference’s player of the year.
Beirne was the Coulee Conference’s player of the year and averaged 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Red Hawks, and Kramer averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Blackhawks.
Thompson played his best games at the end of the season and finished with averages of 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders. He shot 55.3 percent from the floor and made 17 of 36 3-point attempts.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
