AP HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

AP state basketball rankings: No. 2 Bangor girls, No. 3 La Crosse Central boys lead Coulee Region

January 11: Eau Claire Memorial vs Central

Central's Nic Williams, right, drives by Eau Claire Memorial's Mekhi Shaw during a game earlier this season. The RiverHawks held their spot at No. 3 in the Division 2 state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Central High School boys basketball team held its spot at No. 3 in the Division 2 state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks (12-1) took a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday night's nonconference home game against River Falls (12-1) — ranked 10th in Division 1 — and are preparing to travel to Onalaska (9-2) for an MVC showdown with the Hilltoppers on Thursday.

West Salem (11-1) and Onalaska Luther (12-1) check in at No. 5 in Division 3 and Division 4, respectively, after the Panthers lost their first game of the season to Eau Claire Memorial (12-2) — sixth in Division 1 — and the Knights ran their winning streak to 10 games.

West Salem prepares to bounce back from that loss with two difficult games up next. The Panthers hosted Aquinas (11-2) — seventh in Division 4 — on Tuesday before heading to Luther for a rematch with the Knights. West Salem beat Luther 93-65 on Dec. 7.

The Blugolds moved up two spots from No. 7 after losing a 55-54 overtime game to Bangor as part of the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday. The Cardinals (10-2) moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 in Division 5 this week and put a 76-game Scenic Bluffs Conference winning streak on the line when they host Cashton (12-2) on Thursday.

Onalaska's boys didn't make the top 10 in Division 2 but received votes.

Bangor (15-0) is the Coulee Region's top girls team in the poll with its No. 2 position in Division 5. The Cardinals trail only Randolph (16-0), which received all nine first-place votes.

Aquinas (11-2), which beat Minnesota powerhouse Minnehaha Academy 49-46 at the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday dropped one spot to No. 4 in Division 4, and trails, in order, Mineral Point (15-0), Osseo-Fairchild (14-0) and Milwaukee Academy of Science (8-3).

Prairie du Chien (12-1) held its No. 3 spot in Division 3 and is followed immediately on the list by No. 4 West Salem (13-2). The Panthers responded to a two-game losing streak in games against Aquinas and Prairie du Chien by winning two in a row heading to Friday's Coulee matchup with Black River Falls.

Waupun (14-0) and Freedom (14-0) are the top two teams in Division 3.

