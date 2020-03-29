Aquinas girls basketball: A dynasty emerges

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team didn’t end its season the way it desired, but it had nothing to do with performance.

The Blugolds won 25 games and despite not bringing home a WIAA Division 4 state championship, they dazzled a couple hundred people at the Resch Center and a television audience with one last dominant performance.

The WIAA canceled the remainder of the winter season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic a couple of hours after the Blugolds beat Crandon 73-42 in a semifinal, but it did nothing to change the reputation of a team that won 107 games and lost three over the past four seasons.

Neither did playing in front of a limited crowd due to limitations due to the pandemic. Aquinas put on a show wherever, whenever and in front of whomever was there.

With four sectional championships, three appearances in state finals (a fourth earned) and two state championships, the Blugolds can make a solid argument to owning the most memorable four-year run ever made by a Coulee Region basketball team.

Winning 97.3 percent of its games, Aquinas took on all comers and won every MVC game it played. The Blugolds traveled to play other state powers and national powers along the way and lost to one team from Wisconsin in those 110 games.