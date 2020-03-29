Aquinas girls basketball: A dynasty emerges

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team didn’t end its season the way it desired, but it had nothing to do with performance.
The Blugolds won 25 games and despite not bringing home a WIAA Division 4 state championship, they dazzled a couple hundred people at the Resch Center and a television audience with one last dominant performance.
The WIAA canceled the remainder of the winter season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic a couple of hours after the Blugolds beat Crandon 73-42 in a semifinal, but it did nothing to change the reputation of a team that won 107 games and lost three over the past four seasons.
Neither did playing in front of a limited crowd due to limitations due to the pandemic. Aquinas put on a show wherever, whenever and in front of whomever was there.
With four sectional championships, three appearances in state finals (a fourth earned) and two state championships, the Blugolds can make a solid argument to owning the most memorable four-year run ever made by a Coulee Region basketball team.
Winning 97.3 percent of its games, Aquinas took on all comers and won every MVC game it played. The Blugolds traveled to play other state powers and national powers along the way and lost to one team from Wisconsin in those 110 games.
Seniors Lexi Donarski and Kayla Bahr have been there with coach Dave Donarski since Day One and helped transition the team from one group of athletic and talented juniors that included Kyah Steiner, Madessa Collins and others to one led by the two of them and a couple of other players ready to make in impression on the local scene.
Adding transfers Courtney Becker and Taylor Theusch one season later turned Aquinas into an immediate powerhouse. The Blugolds sent Steiner, Collins and the rest of that senior class out with a state championship in 2018 before transitioning leadership for two more seasons and winning again in 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Donarski turned into the best player in the state and a McDonald’s All-American — the first Coulee Region boy or girl ever to do so — while Theusch turned into a deadly 3-point shooter who defined the offensive approach of the team. Becker controlled the paint like no other, and Bahr did anything asked of her at the highest of levels.
And, boy, did they play defense.
While four college players left the team after 2018, three more leave it after 2020 but not after challenging themselves tirelessly to become what they are collectively.
Aquinas scheduled five-time state champion Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa) two straight seasons and won both games.
It ventured up to Minnesota and tangled with Class AAA’s DeLaSalle and beat it twice as it won a state title and qualified for another championship game.
It scheduled two-time defending Division 3 champion Marshall and beat it handily one season before taking on three-time defending Division 2 champion Beaver Dam and winning 53-36 this season.
The Blugolds beat Bangor the season it won a Division 5 state title and managed to beat Melrose-Mindoro three times as it posted a 103-5 record during the same four seasons. The Mustangs (26-1) were certainly ready for another championship with Aquinas, too, after qualifying for the game.
What follows is a look at all four state tournaments Aquinas tackled, and how those games were won and lost with reprints from past Tribune reports.
Consider it your one stop to relive the entire experience through words and photos because these things don’t happen very often.
Enjoy.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
In this Series
A dynasty emerges: Four seasons of La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball
-
Aquinas girls basketball: A dynasty emerges
-
Aquinas girls basketball: A timeline of victories
-
2017 sectional final: La Crosse Aquinas girls blast Darlington to qualify for state tournament
- 15 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!