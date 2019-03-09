GREEN BAY — After a close first half, the Aquinas High School girls basketball team was ready to pounce.
The Blugolds unleashed their half-court trapping defense, something that’s been a massive weapon for them in the past three seasons, and it worked like gangbusters. They went on a huge run to start the second half and never looked back, winning the WIAA Division 4 championship for the second straight season at the Resch Center. The 65-39 win over Melrose-Mindoro put a cap on a 27-1 season for Aquinas.
The run, which ballooned to a 15-0 swing in Aquinas’ favor, was the result of seven turnovers forced in the opening minutes of the half.
Junior Lexi Donarski led Aquinas with 22 points, while junior Kayla Bahr tallied 17, including five 3-pointers. Those 3s tied a Division 4 tournament record for 3s in a game. Taylor Theusch added 11 points.
Melrose-Mindoro (26-2) took second for the second straight year. Senior Erika Simmons scored 12 points and had nine rebounds. Katie Christopherson added eight points and eight rebounds.
