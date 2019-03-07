GREEN BAY — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team had to survive foul trouble to some of its top players to do it, but the Blugolds pulled through a shaky start to make the WIAA Division 4 championship game for the third straight season.
Aquinas came back from a slim halftime deficit to beat Milwaukee Academy of Science XX-YY at the Resch Center and get a chance to defend its state championship on Saturday. The Blugolds (26-1) will play the winner of the semifinal Melrose-Mindoro and Colby.
Juniors Lexi Donarski (three), Courtney Becker (two) and Kayla Bahr (two) all had to deal with foul trouble in the first half, but they were the engines behind a 14-2 run that put Aquinas ahead for good.
Donarski scored a game-high 28 points — 25 of which came in the second half — while Becker (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Bahr (10 points, 10 rebounds) tallied double-doubles.
Nakiyah Hurst led the Novas with 20 points, while Shemera Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
