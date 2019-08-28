HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Holmen at Menomonie; Central at Eau Claire Memorial (Carson Park).
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Onalaska Invitational at the OmniCenter, 9:30 a.m.; Aquinas at Kewaskum Invitational (JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells); De Soto at Seneca triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska Luther, Cashton at North Crawford triangular, 5 p.m.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Tomah at Westfield Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Conference meet at Coulee Golf Bowl, 8:30 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Central at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Logan at Sparta, 4 p.m.; Onalaska vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.