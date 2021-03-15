Associated Press All-State girls basketball: PdC's Lily Krahn, Aquinas' Macy Donarski, Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke make teams

Macy Donarski and Olivia Gamoke finished their seasons playing in the WIAA state girls basketball tournament, and Lily Krahn nearly got there.
All three have been honored with spots on The Associated Press All-State teams after a panel of voters from around the state made its selections.
Krahn, a junior from Prairie du Chien High School, landed on the second team. Donarski, a sophomore from Aquinas, made the third team, while Gamoke, a senior from Onalaska made the fourth team.
Each of the four teams are comprised of five players without division being considered.
Aquinas junior Jacy Weisbrod received special mention, and Sparta senior Callie Ziebell, West Salem junior Ella Jordan and and Blair-Taylor sophomore Lindsay Steien received honoorable mention.
Faced with the lofty expectations that come with being a top-10 recruit nationally, Germantown sophomore Kamorea “KK” Arnold showed an improved version of herself while leading the Warhawks to their first state championship. She finished the year with a signature performance in the state final that put an exclamation point on the campaign.
Arnold’s play was so impressive that she is the state player of the year. Black Hawk’s Bailey Butler and Green Bay Notre Dame’s Sammy Opichka, two seniors, were also nominated.
Coincidently Arnold is the first sophomore to win the award since 2013 when former Divine Savior Holy Angels standout Arike Ogunbowale, a player to whom she is often compared, received the honor.
“it’s a great comparison. I love hearing that, especially me being from the area, but I always say Arike is Arike and I’m KK,” said Arnold, a 5-foot-9 point guard who is ranked fifth in the 2023 class by ESPN. “I carry my own label.”
Arnold averaged 22.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals for Germantown. Known for her ability to attack the basket, she raised her three-point shooting from 23.6% as a freshman to 30.3% as a sophomore and lifted her free throw percentage from 67.6% to 73%.
For his efforts Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska was named the state coach of the year after the L-Cats (25-2) won their first championship by beating Aquinas 78-67 in the Division 3 title game.
“I’m just so proud of my kids,” said Siska, whose team beat Prairie du Chien, Marshall and Howards Grove before ending a 97-game win streak for Aquinas against state teams. “We felt we had the toughest road to go through.”
Other coaches nominated for the honor included Mishicot’s Mike Garceau, Germantown’s Matt Stuve, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption’s Ryan Klein, Green Bay Notre Dame’s Sara Rohde and Hudson’s Jessica Vadnais.
Second-seeded and fourth-ranked Lake Mills was in an underdog role in the title game after dropping a regular-season game to top-seeded Aquinas 75-60, but Siska said, “We believed we could win.”
And the L-Cats, with 10 seniors on their roster, did with an outstanding performance.
“It was a little surreal (afterward),” Siska said. “Even as a player you dream of that championship. Then you think about that you’re losing 10 seniors. … There are still a lot of emotions. It hasn’t fully set in.”
Krahn, a 5-10 guard, has offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Bradley, UW-Milwaukee and Nebraska-Omaha and averaged 20.6 points per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor. She also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Blackhawks, who only lost to state qualifiers Aquinas, Onalaska and Lake Mills.
Donarski, a 5-8 guard, has offers from UW-Green Bay, UNLV, Drake South Dakota State and others. She averaged 19.7 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds for a 22-1 team that advanced to the Division 3 championship game and went unbeaten in the MVC. Donarski averaged 28 points and 7.5 assists in two games against state champ Lake Mills.
Gamoke, a 5-6 guard committed to Division II University of Sioux Falls, averaged 20.1 points for a 17-4 team that had its season ended by Green Bay Notre Dame in the Division 2 state semifinals. She also averaged 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals for a team that was 7-0 in the MVC.
Weisbrod, a 5-11 guard, averaged 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She made 99 3-pointers and averaged 29.7 points with 18 3-pointers over her team’s last three games.
Ziebell, who will play at Division I Bradley, averaged 18.2 points and 12.1 rebounds. Jordan averaged 16.2 points and 3.3 steals while leading the Panthers to the Coulee Conference championship, and Steien averaged 22.9 points and 5.6 rebounds as the Wildcats won the Dairyland-Large.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Mark Stewart and Wisconsin State Journal’s Jon Masson contributed to this story