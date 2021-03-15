Associated Press All-State girls basketball: PdC's Lily Krahn, Aquinas' Macy Donarski, Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke make teams

Second-seeded and fourth-ranked Lake Mills was in an underdog role in the title game after dropping a regular-season game to top-seeded Aquinas 75-60, but Siska said, “We believed we could win.”

And the L-Cats, with 10 seniors on their roster, did with an outstanding performance.

“It was a little surreal (afterward),” Siska said. “Even as a player you dream of that championship. Then you think about that you’re losing 10 seniors. … There are still a lot of emotions. It hasn’t fully set in.”

Krahn, a 5-10 guard, has offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Bradley, UW-Milwaukee and Nebraska-Omaha and averaged 20.6 points per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor. She also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Blackhawks, who only lost to state qualifiers Aquinas, Onalaska and Lake Mills.

Donarski, a 5-8 guard, has offers from UW-Green Bay, UNLV, Drake South Dakota State and others. She averaged 19.7 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds for a 22-1 team that advanced to the Division 3 championship game and went unbeaten in the MVC. Donarski averaged 28 points and 7.5 assists in two games against state champ Lake Mills.