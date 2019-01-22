HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Brookfield Cent. (2);11-1;91;4
2. Hamilton (5);10-3;88;2
3. Madison East (3);14-1;84;1
4. Waukesha West;14-1;75;5
5. Kimberly;12-2;57;3
6. Homestead;11-2;42;7
7. Arrowhead;11-3;36;6
8. Brookfield East;9-3;30;8
9. Mad. La Follette;11-3;27;NR
10. Madison Mem.;9-3;10;9
Others receiving votes: Racine Park 4, West Allis Central 4, Appleton West 2.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Nicolet (10);13-1;100;1
2. Central;11-2;89;2
3. G.B. Southwest;13-0;80;3
4. Westosha Central;11-1;66;T4
5. Milw. Washington;10-4;59;T4
6. Onalaska;10-2;44;6
7. East Troy;11-1;37;7
8. Mount Horeb;12-3;22;10
9. Milw. Madison;11-3;19;9
10. Kaukauna;11-3;17;8
Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 17.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Martin Luther (9);12-2;99;1
2. Waupun (1);11-1;89;2
3. St. John's NW;10-1;77;3
4. Lake Country Luth.;10-2;63;4
5. Racine St. Catherine's;11-3;59;5
(tie) Stratford;13-0;59;6
7. Platteville;10-3;27;10
8. Lake Mills;11-3;22;NR
9. Brookfield Acad.;9-3;18;7
10. Dominican;9-5;12;8
Others receiving votes: Freedom 10, Lakeside Lutheran 9, Southern Door 4, Wrightstown 2.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Roncalli (10);14-0;100;1
2. Darlington;13-0;86;2
3. Clear Lake;13-0;80;3
4. Lourdes Acad;11-1;67;4
5. Iola-Scandinavia;13-0;66;5
6. Howards Grove;13-1;43;8
7. New Glarus;12-2;41;7
8. Osseo-Fairchild;12-1;27;9
9. Mineral Point;9-4;20;6
10. Fennimore;10-2;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Cameron 3, Marathon 3, Kohler 1, Colfax 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (10);15-0;100;1
2. Randolph;13-0;89;2
3. Bangor;11-1;70;4
4. Blair-Taylor;13-0;69;5
5. Columbus Catholic;13-1;57;6
6. Hustisford;12-1;48;3
7. Wauzeka-Steuben;13-1;45;7
8. Potosi;10-1;37;8
9. Almond-Bancroft;11-2;22;9
10. Wild Rose;11-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Rio 2, Shullsburg 1, Athens 1, Faith Christian 1, Phelps 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Milw. King (8);13-3;96;1
2. Bay Port;15-0;84;3
3. Mukwonago (2);14-1;81;2
4. Oak Creek;14-2;67;4
5. Germantown;12-2;58;5
6. Divine Savior;12-2;52;6
7. Appleton East;12-2;38;7
8. Sun Prairie;12-3;25;10
9. De Pere;12-4;14;8
10. G.B. Preble;13-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Muskego 9, Kimberly 6, Madison Memorial 4, Arrowhead 2, Madison La Follette 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Beaver Dam (10);15-1;100;1
2. New Berlin Eis.;15-1;90;2
3. Monona Grove;14-1;80;3
4. Slinger;13-1;66;5
5. Whitefish Bay;13-1;59;6
6. Hortonville;11-3;53;4
7. Pewaukee;13-4;33;10
8. West Bend West;10-3;30;7
9. Pius XI;12-5;13;8
10. Milw. Wash.;12-3;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 7, Reedsburg Area 7.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Laconia (10);16-0;100;1
2. Amherst;12-1;87;2
3. Marshall;12-2;75;3
4. Prairie du Chien;14-0;70;4
5. G-E-T;13-1;62;5
6. Freedom;14-1;47;6
7. Shoreland Luth.;13-1;35;8
8. Kewaunee;14-1;25;T9
9. Wis. Dells;12-3;14;7
10. Amery;13-1;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 6, Wrightstown 6, Platteville 5, Bloomer 4, Valders 4, Prescott 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Aquinas (10);16-0;100;1
2. Colby;15-0;85;3
3. Melrose-Mindoro;13-1;79;2
4. Mishicot;15-1;67;5
5. Howards Grove;14-1;61;4
6. Racine Luth.;13-2;38;6
(tie) Durand;11-1;38;8
8. Colfax;11-2;33;9
9. Milw. Acad. of Sci.;10-4;28;7
10. Mineral Point;12-3;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Bonduel 2, Fall Creek 2, Necedah 2, Oostburg 1, Crandon 1, Cuba City 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Black Hawk (6);15-0;96;2
2. Clayton (4);15-0;94;1
3. River Ridge;11-2;73;3
4. Fall River;13-2;71;4
5. Oneida Nation;13-0;58;5
6. Newman Cath.;14-3;47;6
7. Wausaukee;11-1;37;8
8. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;28;9
9. Randolph;13-3;25;10
10. Argyle;10-2;15;7
Others receiving votes: Assumption 5, Eleva-Strum 1.