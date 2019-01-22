Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

BOYS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Brookfield Cent. (2);11-1;91;4

2. Hamilton (5);10-3;88;2

3. Madison East (3);14-1;84;1

4. Waukesha West;14-1;75;5

5. Kimberly;12-2;57;3

6. Homestead;11-2;42;7

7. Arrowhead;11-3;36;6

8. Brookfield East;9-3;30;8

9. Mad. La Follette;11-3;27;NR

10. Madison Mem.;9-3;10;9

Others receiving votes: Racine Park 4, West Allis Central 4, Appleton West 2.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Nicolet (10);13-1;100;1

2. Central;11-2;89;2

3. G.B. Southwest;13-0;80;3

4. Westosha Central;11-1;66;T4

5. Milw. Washington;10-4;59;T4

6. Onalaska;10-2;44;6

7. East Troy;11-1;37;7

8. Mount Horeb;12-3;22;10

9. Milw. Madison;11-3;19;9

10. Kaukauna;11-3;17;8

Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 17.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Martin Luther (9);12-2;99;1

2. Waupun (1);11-1;89;2

3. St. John's NW;10-1;77;3

4. Lake Country Luth.;10-2;63;4

5. Racine St. Catherine's;11-3;59;5

(tie) Stratford;13-0;59;6

7. Platteville;10-3;27;10

8. Lake Mills;11-3;22;NR

9. Brookfield Acad.;9-3;18;7

10. Dominican;9-5;12;8

Others receiving votes: Freedom 10, Lakeside Lutheran 9, Southern Door 4, Wrightstown 2.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Roncalli (10);14-0;100;1

2. Darlington;13-0;86;2

3. Clear Lake;13-0;80;3

4. Lourdes Acad;11-1;67;4

5. Iola-Scandinavia;13-0;66;5

6. Howards Grove;13-1;43;8

7. New Glarus;12-2;41;7

8. Osseo-Fairchild;12-1;27;9

9. Mineral Point;9-4;20;6

10. Fennimore;10-2;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Cameron 3, Marathon 3, Kohler 1, Colfax 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (10);15-0;100;1

2. Randolph;13-0;89;2

3. Bangor;11-1;70;4

4. Blair-Taylor;13-0;69;5

5. Columbus Catholic;13-1;57;6

6. Hustisford;12-1;48;3

7. Wauzeka-Steuben;13-1;45;7

8. Potosi;10-1;37;8

9. Almond-Bancroft;11-2;22;9

10. Wild Rose;11-3;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Rio 2, Shullsburg 1, Athens 1, Faith Christian 1, Phelps 1.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Milw. King (8);13-3;96;1

2. Bay Port;15-0;84;3

3. Mukwonago (2);14-1;81;2

4. Oak Creek;14-2;67;4

5. Germantown;12-2;58;5

6. Divine Savior;12-2;52;6

7. Appleton East;12-2;38;7

8. Sun Prairie;12-3;25;10

9. De Pere;12-4;14;8

10. G.B. Preble;13-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Muskego 9, Kimberly 6, Madison Memorial 4, Arrowhead 2, Madison La Follette 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Beaver Dam (10);15-1;100;1

2. New Berlin Eis.;15-1;90;2

3. Monona Grove;14-1;80;3

4. Slinger;13-1;66;5

5. Whitefish Bay;13-1;59;6

6. Hortonville;11-3;53;4

7. Pewaukee;13-4;33;10

8. West Bend West;10-3;30;7

9. Pius XI;12-5;13;8

10. Milw. Wash.;12-3;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 7, Reedsburg Area 7.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Laconia (10);16-0;100;1

2. Amherst;12-1;87;2

3. Marshall;12-2;75;3

4. Prairie du Chien;14-0;70;4

5. G-E-T;13-1;62;5

6. Freedom;14-1;47;6

7. Shoreland Luth.;13-1;35;8

8. Kewaunee;14-1;25;T9

9. Wis. Dells;12-3;14;7

10. Amery;13-1;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 6, Wrightstown 6, Platteville 5, Bloomer 4, Valders 4, Prescott 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Aquinas (10);16-0;100;1

2. Colby;15-0;85;3

3. Melrose-Mindoro;13-1;79;2

4. Mishicot;15-1;67;5

5. Howards Grove;14-1;61;4

6. Racine Luth.;13-2;38;6

(tie) Durand;11-1;38;8

8. Colfax;11-2;33;9

9. Milw. Acad. of Sci.;10-4;28;7

10. Mineral Point;12-3;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Bonduel 2, Fall Creek 2, Necedah 2, Oostburg 1, Crandon 1, Cuba City 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Black Hawk (6);15-0;96;2

2. Clayton (4);15-0;94;1

3. River Ridge;11-2;73;3

4. Fall River;13-2;71;4

5. Oneida Nation;13-0;58;5

6. Newman Cath.;14-3;47;6

7. Wausaukee;11-1;37;8

8. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;28;9

9. Randolph;13-3;25;10

10. Argyle;10-2;15;7

Others receiving votes: Assumption 5, Eleva-Strum 1.

