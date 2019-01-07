WIAA BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
Division 1
School;Record;Points
1. Madison East (9);12-0;99
2. Hamilton (1);5-3;78
3. Arrowhead;10-1;70
4. Brookfield Central;6-1;68
5. Kimberly;8-1;60
6. Madison Mem.;8-1;46
7. Waukesha West;9-1;37
8. Homestead;8-1;36
9. Germantown;9-1;25
10. Brookfield East;6-2;16
Others receiving votes: Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 2, West Allis Central 1, Sun Prairie 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points
1. Nicolet (10);10-1;100
2. Central;8-1;73
3. Green Bay S.W.;9-0;72
4. Onalaska;9-1;61
5. Westosha Central;7-1;56
6. Milw. Washington;6-4;45
7. East Troy;8-1;44
8. Kaukauna;7-2;30
9. West Bend East;8-2;27
10. Milw. Madison;7-3;10
Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb 8, Milw. Bay View 7, Milw. Madison Univ 6, Elkhorn Area 5, Plymouth 4, Greenfield 1, Milwaukee Lutheran 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points
1. Martin Luther (6);8-2;77
2. Waupun (2);8-1;75
3. St. John's NW Military (1);7-0;65
4. Dominican;8-3;63
5. Lake Country Lutheran;8-1;53
6. Lakeside Lutheran;7-1;44
7. Racine St. Catherine's;7-3;41
8. Stratford;9-0;28
9. Brookfield Acad.;8-2;27
10. Platteville;8-3;11
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4, Marshall 3, Wisconsin Dells 3, Berlin 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points
1. Roncalli (6);11-0;84
2. New Glarus (2);9-1;75
(tie) Darlington;10-0;75
4. Clear Lake;8-0;51
(tie) Lourdes Academy;9-1;51
6. Iola-Scandinavia;9-0;47
7. Howards Grove;10-1;32
8. Mineral Point;6-3;21
9. Osseo-Fairchild;8-1;17
10. Cameron;8-1;15
Others receiving votes: Auburndale 7, Palmyra-Eagle 4, Oostburg 4, Crivitz 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Points
1. Sheboygan Luth. (9);11-0;90
2. Columbus Cath.;10-0;69
3. Randolph;8-0;64
4. Hustisford;9-0;54
5. Bangor;8-1;50
6. Blair-Taylor;9-0;40
(tie) Almond-Bancroft;9-1;40
8. Young Coggs Prep;10-2;32
9. Wauzeka-Steuben;9-1;22
10. Potosi;6-1;18
Others receiving votes: Rio 9, Faith Christian 3, Rib Lake 2, Pecatonica 2.
GIRLS
Division 1
School;Record;Points
1. Milw. King (8);9-3;89
2. Mukwonago;11-1;76
3. Bay Port (1);11-0;74
4. De Pere;8-4;59
5. Germantown;10-1;49
6. Madison Mem.;10-2;45
7. Oak Creek;10-2;40
8. Kimberly;8-2;25
9. Appleton East;7-2;12
(tie) Divine Savior;8-2;12
Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 8, Green Bay Preble 5, Stevens Point 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points
1. Beaver Dam (9);12-1;90
2. New Berlin Eis;11-1;79
3. Pius XI;11-2;67
4. Monona Grove;12-1;61
5. Hortonville;8-2;47
6. Slinger;11-1;44
7. Whitefish Bay;11-1;41
8. Reedsburg;9-2;20
(tie) West Bend West;9-2;20
(tie) Monroe;9-4;20
Others receiving votes: Pewaukee 3, Milwaukee Washington 2, Stoughton 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points
1. Laconia (8);14-0;86
2. Amherst;10-1;71
3. Marshall;9-2;67
4. Wis. Dells;9-1;59
5. Prairie du Chien (1);12-0;52
6. G-E-T;9-1;41
7. Kewaunee;10-0;32
8. Freedom;10-1;36
9. Shoreland Lutheran;9-1;19
10. Valders;9-1;16
Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 8, Wrightstown 6, Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 3, Bloomer 1, Platteville 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points
1. Aquinas (8);12-0;89
2. Melrose-Mindoro;11-0;79
3. Racine Lutheran (1);11-0;70
4. Durand;9-0;51
5. Colby;11-0;45
(tie) Howards Grove;10-0;45
7. Mishicot;11-1;33
8. Milw. Acad. of Sci.;8-3;23
9. Colfax;8-2;13
10. Darlington;9-2;10
Others receiving votes: Crandon 7, Iola-Scandinavia 7, Oostburg 4, Cuba City 3, Shiocton 3, Bonduel 2, Regis 2, Necedah 1, Mineral Point 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points
1. Clayton (4);12-0;85
2. Black Hawk (4);10-0;83
3. River Ridge;10-2;63
4. Fall River;9-2;58
5. Oneida Nation (1);12-0;40
6. Newman Catholic;10-3;34
(tie) Argyle;9-1;34
8. Randolph;10-2;29
9. Wausaukee;9-1;20
10. Assumption;9-3;17
Others receiving votes: Wauzeka-Steuben 15, Kickapoo 5, Bangor 4, Columbus Catholic 3, Lourdes Academy 2, Hustisford 1, Rio 1, South Shore 1.