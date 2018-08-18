featured August 18 podcast: Week 1 wrap-up ZACH JAMES zachary.james@lee.net Zach James Sports reporter 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Here is a week 1 wrap-up podcast with Todd Sommerfeldt, Colten Bartholomew and Zach James: Week 1 Wrap-Up: It's a bad night for the MVC Your browser does not support the audio element. Subscribe to Breaking News! Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop! Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Zach James Sports reporter Zach James covers sports for the La Crosse Tribune. Follow Zach James Close Get email notifications on Zach James daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Zach James posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Zach James Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today