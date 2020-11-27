Basketball commentary: Recent graduates already have college careers intertwine

Those who have followed what the Coulee Region has had to offer in the form of high school basketball in recent years understand their fortune.

From Scott Christopherson to Bronson Koenig and Matt Thomas to Lexi Donarski and Johnny and Jordan Davis, the stream of talent that has presented itself on local gymnasiums the past 15 years has been more than impressive.

And just like the feelings that have accompanied watching Koenig beat Xavier on a buzzer-beater in the NCAA Tournament or Thomas scoring 22 points against the Bucks as a member of the Toronto Raptors, there is more to come.

We made a pretty big deal last season — and the few before — about the fact that eight seniors who graduated last spring did so after committing to compete for Division I men’s and women’s basketball programs in the future.

And while it might seem like much more than nine months have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped many of those players’ final seasons in their tracks, they have successfully moved on to the next chapters of their careers.

It doesn’t matter if you consume local or national coverage, some of those players could be part of it after new seasons began this week.