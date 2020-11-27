Basketball commentary: Recent graduates already have college careers intertwine

Those who have followed what the Coulee Region has had to offer in the form of high school basketball in recent years understand their fortune.
From Scott Christopherson to Bronson Koenig and Matt Thomas to Lexi Donarski and Johnny and Jordan Davis, the stream of talent that has presented itself on local gymnasiums the past 15 years has been more than impressive.
And just like the feelings that have accompanied watching Koenig beat Xavier on a buzzer-beater in the NCAA Tournament or Thomas scoring 22 points against the Bucks as a member of the Toronto Raptors, there is more to come.
We made a pretty big deal last season — and the few before — about the fact that eight seniors who graduated last spring did so after committing to compete for Division I men’s and women’s basketball programs in the future.
And while it might seem like much more than nine months have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped many of those players’ final seasons in their tracks, they have successfully moved on to the next chapters of their careers.
It doesn’t matter if you consume local or national coverage, some of those players could be part of it after new seasons began this week.
Perhaps the most awaited debut when considering the popularity of the program was that of Johnny Davis with the Wisconsin Badgers.
Davis made an immediate impact as a true freshman by hitting a jump shot as quickly as he took the court the first time and wound up with eight points in Wisconsin’s 77-67 win over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday.
Davis contributed eight points on 4-for-7 shooting, two rebounds, one steal, one block and one assist in 15 minutes. The aggressive offensive approach that produced 2,158 points at Central hasn’t been hindered in a new environment, and it looks like it will be fun watching Davis adjust to the game on a bigger level.
Jordan Davis didn’t get on the floor for the Badgers in their season debut, but expect that to change once he gets his footing.
Sticking with the Badgers, the Davis brothers get a unique opportunity to play against former Central teammate Terrance Thompson at the Kohl Center on Tuesday.
Thompson heads to Madison as part of the UW-Green Bay roster and plays Wisconsin in a 4 p.m. tipoff. Thompson, also a true freshman, played 12 minutes when the Phoenix lost a 99-69 game to Minnesota and contributed three points and three rebounds.
Donarski, who scored 2,106 points during a four-year run at Aquinas, started the season opener for Iowa State, and her 27 minutes led the team. Donarski scored five points and had four rebounds in a 69-43 win over Omaha on Wednesday.
She, like the Davis brothers and Thompson, is up for a local reunion on Saturday as the Cyclones travel to South Dakota State.
SDSU, which includes on its roster freshmen Emily Herzberg and Mesa Byom from Melrose-Mindoro, makes its season debut by hosting a players they’ve battled twice over the WIAA Division 4 state championship.
The Mustangs were getting ready for a third championship game against Donarski and the Blugolds when the season was halted in March, so that matchup comes to fruition for Herzberg and Byom on their new home floor in Brookings, S.D., at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Drake’s Courtney Becker was also part of that rivalry — from the Aquinas side — and her team plays at Green Bay on Saturday. Becker didn’t play in Wednesday’s win over Creighton.
And while that wraps up a look at last season’s graduating class, don’t forget about others just as eager to get going with a new season.
UW-Milwaukee’s women (1-0) play at Bradley on Saturday, and redshirt sophomore Emma Wittmershaus from Bangor, had two points and three rebounds while playing 18 minutes in a season-opening won over Ball State.
Senior Chelsea Olson from Westby and redshirt freshman Lexi Wagner from G-E-T are still waiting for Youngstown State to play after it paused activity this week. Olson has scored 936 points during her first three seasons with the Penguins.
