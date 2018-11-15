3: Consecutive Class AA state championships won by the Warriors, who have nine championship trophies in their football trophy case

DIGITAL COVERAGE

Want more on Caledonia's 40-6 Class AA semifinal win over Paynesville on Thursday, check out Todd Sommerfeldt's stories, Peter Thomson's photo gallery and Zach James' video highlights and interviews at lacrossetribune.com, the Tribune's Facebook page or YouTube page.