It was the calm before the storm as tournament personnel prepared to seed wrestlers and teams shuffled on and off the mats that covered the floor of the La Crosse Center late Thursday afternoon.
It was the calm before the storm known as the Bi-State Classic, not the one expected to roll through North Dakota, although the two became connected on Wednesday.
The end result made a very good tournament even better with the addition of Stoughton and New Prague (Minn.) — powers in their respective states — and expansion of the Bi-State field from a record 68 teams to a record 69 for the two-day meet that begins Friday morning.
“It’s never easy to shift things around at the last minute, but I trust our event staff,” Holmen wrestling coach Jason Lulloff said. “If it’s good for wrestling, we’re going to try to make it happen, and we’ve done that.”
Both Stoughton, ranked first in Wisconsin’s Division 1 and winner over Holmen in last season’s state championship dual, and New Prague, ranked sixth in Minnesota’s Class AAA, were scheduled to compete in the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D., this weekend.
Impending weather led both to change their schedule, and Lulloff and the Bi-State staff opened the doors to those schools and Orono (Minn.) after South St. Paul and Lakeville South dropped out.
New Prague coach Dan Wagner said the bus company scheduled to take his team to Fargo couldn’t guarantee the trip, and that left him in a bind because he had a team ready for elite competition.
“I know about Bi-State because I always looked at the results to see who did what and used it for scouting,” Wagner said. “We reached out to Dave (Rudrud) and Jason and explained our situation. They said if they had anyone cancel, they’d let us know a-by 8 p.m., so we waited.
“We had six chaotic hours with my wife and I trying to find hotel rooms and communicate with parents, but we’re happy to be here.”
The addition of Stoughton gives the Bi-State all three of Wisconsin’s team state champions from last season. Division 2 Luxemburg-Casco and Division 3 Stratford were already part of the field.
Orono received the other opening after enquiring, and Stoughton was simply an addition to the team list.
“We had to start talking about our plan (Wednesday) morning, so me, (co-coach) Dan Spilde and our athletic director Mel Dow did that,” Stoughton co-coach Bob Empey said. “Mel was here when he coached Prairie du Chien. When the bus company said, “Well, I don’t know (about driving to Fargo),’ we thought about the Bi-State.
“We think it’s the best tournament in the state at this time of year. Mel called Jason, and 45 minutes later, we found out we had an opportunity to come.”
Stoughton, which has six wrestlers ranked among the top four in their respective weight classes by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, has won eight Division 1 state championships.