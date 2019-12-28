Bi-State Classic commentary: Talent pool still a deep one in the Coulee Region

The amount of elite talent that left the Coulee Region’s high school wrestling scene in recent years has been incredible.
Go back as far as you like, but Central High School’s Ben Thornton and Jaden Van Maanen, Holmen’s Kalyn Jahn, West Salem/Bangor’s Devin and Aaron Bahr and Dalton Schams, Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Julian Purney, Onalaska’s Konrad Ernst, Caledonia/Houston’s Kyle Cavanaugh, Sparta’s Jon Bailey — and plenty of others — had the entire state watching what was happening here.
But what was going to happen this season?
The tradition of the sport told us that plenty of talent would remain. Truck Hannah, now at Prairie du Chien after three dominant years at Viroqua, Viroqua’s Cale Anderson, Prairie du Chien’s Traeton Saint, and Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Bryce Burns were going to carry the flag early this season as what surrounded them presented itself.
It turns out that there were plenty of competitors ready to do that, and they spent this weekend showing it at the Bi-State Classic.
Twenty-five Coulee Region wrestlers qualified for Friday night’s quarterfinal round, and 14 of them won those matches to become semifinalists Saturday morning.
Seven of them wrestled for championships Saturday night, and Hannah and Burns gave us an all-local final at 195 pounds.
What all of that shows is the depth of the wrestling community that exists and what a great spot the sport finds itself in our area.
Holmen really proved something at the Bi-State Classic by sending four wrestlers — Parker Kratochvill (106 pounds), Sam Smith (113), Alex Pellowski (120) and Drake Schams (195) — to the semifinals and two — Kratochvill and Smith — to championship bouts.
Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said his expectation was to have four in the semifinals, and the Vikings proved his assessment correct.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T also had four semifinalists, and Burns prevailed to earn the chance to win a title. Prairie du Chien matched the Titans with four semifinalists and moved Hannah and Saint to the finals.
Kratochvill and Smith might be showing they they deserve to be called elite, and so is Aquinas sophomore Joe Penchi, who took a 14-1 record into his 132-pound final. He also has a freshman teammate named Tate Flege who made some waves and advanced to the semifinals at 106.
West Salem/Bangor coach Josh Brewer said between sessions on Friday that Kratochvill is already there. The buzz around him will only grow with what he has done this season after staying off the radar by not qualifying for the WIAA individual state tournament as a freshman.
And don’t forget the growth explosion we are experiencing with girls wrestling. There were 22 participants lined up for matches at the Bi-State, and most of them were from Holmen. Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T also suited up three girls for competition, and Logan/Central’s Psalm Woody went 3-0 to lead all of the local entrants.
Holmen’s Jasmine Gabbard and Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Skylar Wieczorek went 2-0.
While it has been so much fun over the years watching established elite wrestlers doing big things in big meets, it’s going to be just as much fun watching a new crop of local wrestlers — at it might be a larger group than anticipated — push its way into the same spotlight.