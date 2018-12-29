Five Coulee Region wrestlers won semifinal matches during the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday morning and will compete for championships on the big stage Saturday night.
Sparta High School senior Jon Bailey (18-0) earned a spot in the 120-pound final and -- and the chance to win his third Bi-State crown -- with an 8-6 decision of Luxemburg-Casco's Lucas Joniaux in a semifinal bout. He wrestles Stratford's Manny Drexler (20-2), who is looking for his second Bi-State championship, in that final.
West Salem/Bangor senior Dalton Schams (17-1) has placed sixth or better three times, but he gets a chance to wrestle for the 138-pound championship against Stoughton's Hunter Lewis (23-0). Schams knocked off three-time WIAA state champ Bryce Bosman (20-3) with a takedown and sudden victory in the semifinals.
West Salem/Bangor teammate Aaron Bahr (16-2) will also get his first crack at a title after placing sixth or better three times. Bahr meets Caledonia/Houston senior Kyle Cavanaugh (7-0) in the 145-pound final. Cavanaugh was an MSHSL Class A state champ last season and is also wrestling for his first Bi-State title.
Holmen senior Kalyn Bahr (22-2) has qualified for the title match at 170 after placing second in the event the last three years. Jahn squeaked by Luxemburg-Casco's Reece Worachek (24-4) 2-1 in the semifinal and faces Stratford's Trevor Dennee (22-0) for the championship.
Doors open at the La Crosse Center at 4:30 p.m. The parade of champions takes place at 5:15 p.m., and that is followed by championship, third-place and fifth-place matches at 5:30 p.m.