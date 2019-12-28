Bi-State Classic: Hannah knocks off Burns in exciting title bout at 195

The crowd howled as the takedowns were ruled out of bounds.
One with 16 seconds left in the third period and another just 12 seconds later.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior Bryce Burns put a couple of clean shots on Prairie du Chien's Tyler Hannah as they were battling in a tied match with the 195-pound Bi-State Classic championship on the line Saturday night at the La Crosse Center.
But neither of those shots led to points for Burns, and Hannah made the last score count the most in a 3-2 sudden victory that made him a Bi-State champion for the first time.
"We have been wrestling each other since third grade, I think," Hannah said. "Nothing is ever easy. he has always come to battle, and I have always come to battle.
"He gives everything he has, and I give everything I have, and that's what happened tonight."
Every point of the match was recorded on an escape, and Hannah had three to Burns' two in a meeting that lived up to the expectations created after their semifinal wins Saturday morning.
Hannah (23-0) escaped in the second period, and Burns (19-1) did the same in the third. The one-minute overtime that followed brought the crowd to a fevered pitch.
It swelled when Burns, ranked in Division 2 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, shot on Hannah, ranked first, near the edge of the mat with 16 seconds on the clock. The two tumbled to the ground before the whistle was blown, and they were sent back to the middle of the mat in neutral position.
"He had a single leg, but I had my other leg up to the side," Hannah said. "I've practiced that position I don't know how many times. It's about getting hips back up, getting hips back up, getting hips back up, and that's what I did."
Burns thought he did what he needed to for points.
"I think I got him, but we'll worry about that again in February," Burns said of the first shot. "I feel good about the match and what I was able to do. February is when we will see each other again."
The officials made the same call when Burns shot on Hannah again with 4 seconds left.
"I didn't think he'd come back that hard," Hannah said. "I have to be ready for that, and that's something for me to take away from this match."
Hannah, who previously finished eighth, fifth and third at Bi-State, made the most of his only appearance on the championship stage by escaping from Burns in the ultimate tiebreaker.
Burns, who was fifth at last year's Bi-State, lost his first match of the year when Hannah escaped his clutches.
"I thought I capitalized on what I could do," Burns said. "He's tough on bottom, and I couldn't ride him. Whoever has the biggest gas tank will win the match, especially this year."
With Hannah at Prairie du Chien after wrestling his first three seasons at Viroqua, there won't be another regular-season meeting between the two. Hannah's transfer of schools took him from the Coulee Conference to the SWC.
The Titans and Blackhawks are even separated in the postseason, meaning they appear to be on a collision course for a battle at the Kohl Center in Madison at some point in the individual state tournament.
Hannah's championship also played a big role in Prairie du Chien finishing second among Division 2 teams at the tournament. The Blackhawks posted a team score of 213½ to hold off the third-place Titans (194½).
Luxemburg-Casco won the Division 2 championship with a score of 222½.
Traeton Saint (21-2, 160) finished second, while freshman teammate Rhett Koenig (22-4) placed third at 106. Jerrod Osterkamp (8-4, 285) was eighth and Bradyn Saint (20-4, 170) ninth.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T received seventh-place performances from Tanner Andersen (15-6, 120), Sam Johnson (18-3, 138) and Jacob Summer (17-5, 182) and an eighth place from Jaden Anderson (17-4, 160).
