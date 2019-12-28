Bi-State Classic: Hannah knocks off Burns in exciting title bout at 195

"He had a single leg, but I had my other leg up to the side," Hannah said. "I've practiced that position I don't know how many times. It's about getting hips back up, getting hips back up, getting hips back up, and that's what I did."

Burns thought he did what he needed to for points.

"I think I got him, but we'll worry about that again in February," Burns said of the first shot. "I feel good about the match and what I was able to do. February is when we will see each other again."

The officials made the same call when Burns shot on Hannah again with 4 seconds left.

"I didn't think he'd come back that hard," Hannah said. "I have to be ready for that, and that's something for me to take away from this match."

Hannah, who previously finished eighth, fifth and third at Bi-State, made the most of his only appearance on the championship stage by escaping from Burns in the ultimate tiebreaker.

Burns, who was fifth at last year's Bi-State, lost his first match of the year when Hannah escaped his clutches.

"I thought I capitalized on what I could do," Burns said. "He's tough on bottom, and I couldn't ride him. Whoever has the biggest gas tank will win the match, especially this year."