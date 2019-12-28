Bi-State Classic: Kratochvill, Smith championships highlight Holmen's runner-up finish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith, a junior, had to withstand a flurry of scoring near the end of the third period that tied the match at 4 with seconds remaining. He then lunged at Ackman and took him down 25 seconds into the overtime with his first Bi-State championship.

Smith was aggressive and set the pace before Ackman was able to slow him down a little. Smith reversed Ackman late in the third to help his cause before going for the winning takedown in overtime.

"Overtime is just about who can last the longest," Smith said. "He was a good opponent, but I felt like he was gassed at the end, and I just wanted the two (points) to win."

Kratochvill, a sophomore, was in control of his title bout from beginning to end.

He yielded his only points in the second period, but that followed a five-point first. Kratochvill also put Beckett on his back in the third period to put an exclamation point on the victory.

"I had to go out and score points," Kratochvill said. "I knew (Beckett) wanted to shoot a hundred times, but I didn't let him do that. I got into my offense and kept him out of his."