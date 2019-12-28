Bi-State Classic: La Crosse Aquinas' Joe Penchi, Caledonia's Alec Francis finish second

Aquinas High School sophomore Joe Penchi set himself up for a big third period and push for a Bi-State Classic championship after putting Luxemburg-Casco’s Lucas Joniaux on his back twice in the second period of their 132-pound championship match on Saturday.

But Joniaux came back with a fury in the third and pinned Penchi at the 4-minute, 50-second mark to deny the sophomore a title at the La Crosse Center

A scoreless first period was followed by a five-point second for Penchi, but Joniaux (26-3) survived before putting Penchi (14-2) on his back and pinned him.

“I made a mistake and shouldn’t have gone neutral (for the third period),” said Penchi, who led 5-1 entering the third. “I put him on his back twice in the second and should have gone top.”

Joniaux was aggressive from neutral and took Penchi down near the edge of the mat before getting the pin. It was his only real burst of offense in the match, which was controlled until the end by Penchi.

Penchi advanced to the championship bout after Stillwater’s Reid Ballantyne had to forfeit their semifinal match Saturday morning due to a back injury. Ballantyne, a junior, is a three-time MSHSL and Bi-State champion.