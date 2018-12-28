The Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T wrestling co-op took a significant step in the right direction by qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament last season.
The Titans have been a program on the rise, and they are focused on repeating — and exceeding — what they accomplished a year ago.
One thing wrestlers and coaches alike would love to do this weekend is win a team championship at the Bi-State Classic. Whether the Titans can hang with defending Division 2 champion Luxemburg-Casco remains to be seen, but they certainly did just about everything in their power to do so on Friday.
Senior Julian Purney and junior Bryce Burns led the charge by qualifying for Saturday morning’s semifinal round at the La Crosse Center. Purney (19-0) blasted through the competition at 126 pounds, and Burns (17-2) did the same at 195 as eight Mel.-Min./G-E-T wrestlers stayed alive after the first day.
“We were leading (after the first session), and we just have to keep pounding away,” said Burns, who pinned two straight opponents before beating Stoughton’s Brooks Empey (16-3) by a 6-3 score in a quarterfinal bout. “The team is what’s important to us.”
But teams can only succeed if individuals do, and the fact that eight wrestlers can still score points on Saturday certainly helps the situation.
Tanner Andersen (16-3) was also a quarterfinalist at 106, but Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera (22-0) pinned him in the first period. Jaden Anderson (12-2, 152 pounds), Hunter Andersen (16-3, 160), Landon Lockington (14-4, 182), Trevor Daffinson (12-3, 220) and Hunter Kastenschmidt (7-3, 285) are also still going for the Titans.
Purney had little trouble after dropping down from 132 and won by pin, major decision and shutout to advance to a semifinal against Portage junior Jessie Tijerina (15-0).
“This is the first time I have wrestled 126 since last season, but I felt good,” said Purney, who placed fourth last year. “I feel like I’m stronger than the people I wrestle at 126, and I am confident in my technique.”
CAVANAUGH ADJUSTS TO POSITION: Caledonia senior Kyle Cavanaugh was an MSHSL Class A state champion last season and a runner-up as an eighth-grader. While trying to win his first Bi-State title, he is also adjusting to being a marked man.
“I try not to think about it too much, but it definitely feels like I have a target on my back,” he said after winning a 145-pound quarterfinal match on Friday.
Cavanaugh, who meets Waunakee’s Ty Miller (17-3) in the semifinals, pushed his record to 6-0. A separated shoulder sustained during the Warriors’ 21-0 win over Barnesville in the Class AA championship football game kept him on the sideline early in the season.
“I’ve been practicing for about a week-and-a-half,” Cavanaugh said. “I have a ways to go with my conditioning, but I’m out here wrestling with Wisconsin kids who have been practicing for a month-and-a-half.”
Cavanaugh beat two wrestlers from Wisconsin and two from Minnesota, getting by L-A/R-P’s Dominic Jenkins 10-6 in the quarterfinal round.
SCHAMS OPENING EYES: Holmen junior Drake Schams didn’t get a lot of opportunity as a 182-pounder last season due to the extreme success of Isaac Lahr.
But Schams (19-4) is making the most of his opportunity this season and will compete in the semifinals during his first Bi-State. Schams beat Athens’ Jordan Decker (12-2) 8-3 in the quarterfinals and was aggressive from the opening whistle in doing so.
“This is a pretty big step for me,” Schams said. “I’ve been wrestling with (teammate) Kalyn (Jahn), and he’s been showing me a lot of technique and working me really hard, and that plays a big part in me getting better.”
DOUBLE THE SEMIS: West Salem/Bangor is the fourth local team — Holmen, Viroqua and Mel.-Min./G-E-T are the others — with two qualifiers for the semifinal round.
Seniors Dalton Schams (16-1, 138) and Aaron Bahr (15-2, 145) are one win away from wrestling for a Bi-State title.
Schams was fifth last season, sixth as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman. Bahr was third as a junior, sixth as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman.