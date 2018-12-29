Kyle Cavanaugh knew he would be challenged over the weekend, and that’s exactly what the Caledonia High School senior wanted.
He hasn’t had many practices since separating his shoulder when the Warriors beat Barnesville for the MSHSL Class AA state football championship at the end of November. Drawing an aggressive Aaron Bahr from West Salem/Bangor in the 145-pound finals of the Bi-State Classic on Saturday was going to be a battle from the perspective of his shoulder and his lack of conditioning.
But Cavanaugh turned a couple of early takedowns into enough of a cushion to hold off Bahr 4-2 and become a Bi-State champion at the La Crosse Center.
“Kyle is a stud, flat-out,” Caledonia/Houston coach Shay Mahoney said. “I have watched him wrestle since he was a third-grader, and what you see out there with those basic single-leg attacks are the same things he has been doing for 10 years.
“He’s so good at them that they still work.”
Cavanaugh won a Class A state championship as a junior, but his victory over Bahr made him a Bi-State champion for the first time. Cavanaugh’s previous top finish was fifth place.
To get through a loaded bracket at a big tournament, Cavanaugh had to overcome the fact that he had practiced a maximum of 10 times before the two-day event started on Friday.
“Aaron and I wrestled each other a lot when we were younger, so I knew what I was getting into,” Cavanaugh (8-0) said. “He is really good on top, so I had to try and keep things neutral as much as I could.”
Cavanaugh managed to take Bahr (16-3) down twice in the first period. Bahr managed an escape in the second period but couldn’t get anything else as Cavanaugh completed an unbeaten week.
JAHN BREAKS THROUGH: Holmen senior Kalyn Jahn (23-2) followed up three runner-up finishes by dominating the second and third periods on the way to a 9-7 victory over Stratford’s Trevor Dennee (22-1) in the 170-pound final.
Jahn trailed 6-3 after one period before taking over and getting his first title at the La Crosse Center.
“Finally,” Jahn said after the victory. “It finally happened.”
Jahn said he was confident after getting by Luxemburg-Casco’s Reece Worachek (25-4) 2-1 in Saturday morning’s semifinal and that three consecutive second-place finishes motivated him more than anything.
Jahn won his first four matches by pin, and none of them last more than 1 minute, 42 seconds. He pulled out the victory over Worachek in the closing seconds and spent the afternoon mentally preparing for Dennee.
“I knew I was going to come out here and win,” Jahn said. “I was confident and knew I could win this year because it was my last chance.”
SCHAMS, BAHR CLOSE OUT DECORATED CAREER: Bahr wasn’t the only West Salem/Bangor wrestler to complete four straight seasons of finishing sixth or better at the Bi-State.
Dalton Schams (17-2) was beaten by Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis (24-0) when he was pinned at the 3:45 mark of the 138-pound title match. But both wrestlers left behind impressive career performances at the event.
Schams fell behind early and never recovered against Lewis, but still finished with his best showing at the tournament.
Schams was fifth as a junior, sixth as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman. Bahr was third as a junior, sixth as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman.
THIRD PLACE: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior Julian Purney and Viroqua junior Tyler Hannah walked away with third-place finishes at 126 and 195, respectively.
Both were beaten in Saturday morning’s semifinal round before rallying to close out the tournament with two straight wins.
Purney (21-1) took care of Marshfield’s Gabe Pugh (22-3) by a 12-3 major decision, and Hannah (12-1) pulled out a second win over Belmont/Platteville’s Will Schaefer (20-3) by a score of 5-4. Hannah also beat Schaefer in the quarterfinal round.
Viroqua sophomore Cale Anderson (22-2, 106 pounds) lost his third-place match and finished fourth.
FIFTH PLACE: Viroqua’s Josh Frye (22-3, 113), Tomah’s Dawson Lambert (17-2, 120), Holmen’s Drake Schams (20-6, 182) and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T’s Bryce Burns (18-4, 195) all won fifth-place matches.