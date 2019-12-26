Bi-State Classic: Prairie du Chien's Truck Hannah makes final bid at Bi-State title

Tyler Hannah has been through a lot when it comes to the sport of wrestling.
He has wrestled in local tournaments, national tournaments and international tournaments.
Hannah enjoyed dominant stretches and had victories slip through his fingers.
Every minute of those experiences, though, have provided lessons for the Prairie du Chien High School senior to use and make his final high school season what he wants it to be.
“You have to learn from what happens,” Hannah said on Thursday. “It’s how you get better, and all I want is for this team to get better every day.”
The same, of course, goes for Hannah, whose next challenge is winning the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center this weekend.
Hannah (17-0) is Wisconsin’s top-ranked Division 2 195-pounder by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, and he has spent his first season at Prairie du Chien — after three at Viroqua — facing as many challenges as he can in the practice room.
“Our coaching staff has beefed up practices dramatically,” first-year coach Mike Rogge said. “When Truck (Tyler) comes to practice, Truck has to work, and he needs to bring his A game because they will push him.”
Jake Heuston, a former UW-La Crosse wrestler, is on Rogge’s staff and is one of those challenges for Hannah. So is former PdC standout Nick Rogge, who now competes at NCAA Division II powerhouse Augustana (Minn.).
Hannah’s older brother, Ryan, who won a WIAA state championship for Viroqua and now competes at UW-Eau Claire, has also joined practice when possible.
“I have (teammate) Traeton Saint, who (like Hannah) was a state runner-up last year,” said Hannah, who has a career record of 153-16. “He warms up with me, and we go to battle.
“But there are also a lot of other guys to come in the room to help us reach our potential.”
Hannah also said he has a much better ability to compartmentalize what happens in those practices and at some of the higher profile invitationals on the schedule. Losses used to eat at him. They still do to an extent, but he said he’s better now at moving on.
“I try to help lead the team with the experiences I’ve had, and that includes handling those situations,” Hannah said. “You have to see how it helps you and not let it get to your heart.”
Hannah has placed among the top eight all three time she has wrestled at the Bi-State. He was eighth at 170 as a freshman, fifth at 170 as a sophomore and third at 195 as a junior. He has a 17-6 Bi-State record with four of the losses coming by two points or less.
Hannah enters Bi-State after going unbeaten during a dual meet at Wrightstown last Friday. One of his victories there was a 9-3 defeat of Wrightstown’s Quincy Klister, who is ranked fourth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
“He got the chance to wrestle a kid who was ranked as one of the best in the state,” Rogge said, “and he made it look easy.”
Second-ranked Bryce Burns (14-0) of Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T and third-ranked Will Schaefer (14-1) of Belmont/Platteville also figure to be in Hannah’s final Bi-State bracket. Holmen’s Drake Schams (10-3), ranked third at 195 in Division 1, and West Allis Central’s Amir Blevins (10-0), ranked eighth at 220 in Division 1, are other potential hurdles for Hannah as he pursues the title.
Hannah wants to be the last one standing in that bracket, but he will also be watching how his teammates do in another big challenge.
The Blackhawks, ranked third in Division 2, had significant talent in its lineup before Hannah transferred from Viroqua and have a chance to make this season a very special one with a powerful lineup from beginning to end.
“That was the first goal on his list before the season began,” Rogge said of Hannah. “He wanted to help make this team as good as it could be. Before he listed anything about himself, it was about making the team as good as it could be, and that’s what we’re really working at doing.”
