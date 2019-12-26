Bi-State Classic: Prairie du Chien's Truck Hannah makes final bid at Bi-State title

Hannah’s older brother, Ryan, who won a WIAA state championship for Viroqua and now competes at UW-Eau Claire, has also joined practice when possible.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I have (teammate) Traeton Saint, who (like Hannah) was a state runner-up last year,” said Hannah, who has a career record of 153-16. “He warms up with me, and we go to battle.

“But there are also a lot of other guys to come in the room to help us reach our potential.”

Hannah also said he has a much better ability to compartmentalize what happens in those practices and at some of the higher profile invitationals on the schedule. Losses used to eat at him. They still do to an extent, but he said he’s better now at moving on.

“I try to help lead the team with the experiences I’ve had, and that includes handling those situations,” Hannah said. “You have to see how it helps you and not let it get to your heart.”

Hannah has placed among the top eight all three time she has wrestled at the Bi-State. He was eighth at 170 as a freshman, fifth at 170 as a sophomore and third at 195 as a junior. He has a 17-6 Bi-State record with four of the losses coming by two points or less.