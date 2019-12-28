You are the owner of this article.
Bi-State Classic: Semifinal results

From the High school wrestling: Bi-State Classic in La Crosse series
The following Coulee Region wrestlers qualified to wrestle for a Bi-State championship by winning semifinal bouts Saturday morning at the La Crosse Center:

106 pounds: Parker Kratochvill, Holmen (16-5) by pinning Aquinas' Tate Flege

113: Sam Smith, Holmen (15-3) by pinning Lancaster's Remington Bontreger

132: Joe Penchi, Aquinas (14-1) by medical forfeit over Stillwater's Reid Ballantyne

160: Traeton Saint, Prairie du Chien (22-1) with an 8-6 decision over Pulaski's Jadin Lemke

170: Conor Vatland, Westby (19-3) with a 4-2 decision over Hudson's Jacob Hansen

195: Tyler Hannah, Prairie du Chien (22-0) with a 7-0 decision over Holmen's Drake Schams; Bryce Burns (Mel.-Min./G-E-T (19-0) with a 5-4 decision over Belmont/Platteville's Will Schaefer

285: Alec Francis, Caledonia/Houston (14-1) with a 1-0 decision over Luxemburg-Casco's Kyle Kroll

