Bi-State Classic: Semifinal results

The following Coulee Region wrestlers qualified to wrestle for a Bi-State championship by winning semifinal bouts Saturday morning at the La Crosse Center:
106 pounds: Parker Kratochvill, Holmen (16-5) by pinning Aquinas' Tate Flege
113: Sam Smith, Holmen (15-3) by pinning Lancaster's Remington Bontreger
132: Joe Penchi, Aquinas (14-1) by medical forfeit over Stillwater's Reid Ballantyne
160: Traeton Saint, Prairie du Chien (22-1) with an 8-6 decision over Pulaski's Jadin Lemke
170: Conor Vatland, Westby (19-3) with a 4-2 decision over Hudson's Jacob Hansen
195: Tyler Hannah, Prairie du Chien (22-0) with a 7-0 decision over Holmen's Drake Schams; Bryce Burns (Mel.-Min./G-E-T (19-0) with a 5-4 decision over Belmont/Platteville's Will Schaefer
285: Alec Francis, Caledonia/Houston (14-1) with a 1-0 decision over Luxemburg-Casco's Kyle Kroll