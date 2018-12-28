Tyler Hannah didn't think he injured his right hand seriously during his sophomore football season for Viroqua High School.
Hannah just though he jammed his thumb, and he wasn't about to let that interfere with the rest of his football season or the upcoming wrestling season, but the decision to get it checked out was made.
“We had to see if I was just being a baby,” Hannah said after qualifying for the quarterfinal round of the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center on Friday.
For the record, Hannah was discovered not to be a baby, and he is one step away from wrestling for a Bi-State championship.
Hannah (10-0) beat Belmont/Platteville’s Will Schaefer (6-4) in Friday night's 195-pound quarterfinal and meets Marshall’s Sam Mitchell (22-0) in Saturday morning's semifinals.
Hannah took Schaefer down twice in the third period and spent the final seconds fighting off takedown attempts that could've tied the match.
But back to the injury.
About a week after last wrestling season concluded — one that included a third-place finish in the WIAA Division 2 170-pound bracket — it was determined that he had been competing with a broken wrist.
Steps have been taken to help it heal, but it is still an issue more than a year later even if it appears that it isn't.
Hannah waited until the end of his junior football season to allow the placement of a screw, and he wrestles with a brace that is taped heavily to his right wrist.
Without it, the running back/linebacker carried the ball with his left hand or with both hands while rushing for more then 1,000 yards. There were some fumbling issues early, but they improved as the season progressed.
Even with the brace, Hannah has had to change the way he wrestles at least a little bit.
“It changed how he can wrestle, and it affected his throws,” Viroqua coach Eric Anderson said of the injury. “He can't grab things with that hand like other people can.”
But "Truck" — his nickname — can still wrestle, and that was proven with a strong performance during the first day of Bi-State.
After a first-round bye, Hannah took care of his first two opponents via pin and technical fall.
His tech fall of La Crescent's Clayton Jorgenson ended midway through the second period and with a score of 18-3. His first match lasted 2 minutes, 19 seconds.
It was simply a continuation of the way his season began — when it finally began.
Hannah was running through drills with the injured wrist, but he didn’t wrestle a match until a nonconference dual against the Logan/Central co-op on Dec. 18.
Hannah bumped up to 285 pounds that night for a match against unbeaten Robert Snodgrass and beat him handily. He followed that up by winning the Badger State Invitational at 195 last weekend.
“I'm not afraid to wrestle anyone,” Hannah said of moving to 285. “I was (medically) cleared when we found the brace, and I wanted to get going right away.”
The thought when the season began was that Hannah may not wrestle until January, but finding the brace changed everything.
“I'm still working on conditioning,” Hannah said. “But I was ready to go (when he received clearance). I only wrestled once before Badger State but did well there.
“I can do well here, too.”
