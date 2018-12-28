Here is a look at some of the people to watch in a weight-by-weight look at the field for this year's Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center. The meet begins Friday morning and concludes Saturday night.
106 pounds
Viroqua sophomore Cale Anderson (17-0) leads the pack, but it’s a crowded spot for talent. Anderson is ranked first in Division 2, but Lancaster’s Remington Bontregar (13-0) is ranked first in Division 3. Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera (18-0) is Wisconsin’s second-ranked 113-pounder in Division 1, and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Blaine Brenner (16-1) is ranked second to Anderson, who placed fourth here as a freshman. New Prague’s Colby Dunkel (10-1) is ranked fourth in Minnesota’s Class AAA.
113 pounds
Winona/Cotter co-op junior Ryan Henningson (14-0) was a third-place state finisher a year ago and is ranked second in Minnesota’s Class AAA. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Michael Majerus (10-2) is dropping from 120, where he is ranked fourth in Class A to do battle with Henningson, Stratford’s Gavin Drexler (17-0, second in Division 3) and Viroqua’s Josh Frye (16-1, fourth in Division 2) among others.
120 pounds
First alert for a stacked bracket. Nine wrestlers in this bracket have placed sixth or better in the Bi-State, and four of them wrestled in last year’s finals.
Stratford senior Manny Drexler (15-2) won at 106 last season and was runner-up the year before, so his experience is the heaviest. Luxemburg-Casco’s Lucas Joniaux (19-3) lost to Drexler in last year’s 106 final, so put him up there, too.
But that doesn’t include Tomah’s Dawson Lambert (11-0) — last year’s 113-pound champ — or Sparta’s Jon Bailey (13-0), who has won two Bi-State titles and placed third once.
Waunakee’s Sam Lorenz (5-0) and Stillwater’s Javon Taschuk (11-2), ranked fourth in Class AAA, should also be factors here.
Expect great matches throughout the bracket.
126 pounds
Stillwater sophomore Reid Ballantyne (12-1) won the Bi-State title at 106 as an eighth-grader and 120 last year on his way to Class AAA state championships. He is the big fish in a bracket that has six wrestlers who have finished fifth or better in this tournament.
Pulaski’s Cole Gille (11-2) has only been beaten by two outstanding wrestlers, and Gabe Pugh (17-1) has only lost to Sparta’s Jon Bailey. Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T’s Julian Purney (15-0) is the top-ranked 132-pounder in Wisconsin’s Division 2, and he drops down.
132 pounds
The top previous Bi-State performer for anyone in this bracket belongs to Lodi senior Garrett Moll (16-2), and his chief competition could come from Stratford’s Max Schwabe (17-0, ranked second in Division 3) or Stoughton’s Braeden Whitehead (11-1), who was a state runner-up a year ago and is ranked first in Division 1 this season.
Schwabe owns a third-place state finish, and Moll a fifth-place state finish.
138 pounds
Luxemburg-Casco senior Bryce Bosman (15-2) owns a state championship and Bi-State title, but he will have his hands full with Stoughton senior Hunter Lewis (18-0) if they end up squaring off. Lewis was also a state champion last year and is ranked first in Division 1, while Bosman is ranked first in Division 2.
West Salem/Bangor’s Dalton Schams (12-1) has carved out his own Bi-State success, and Marshfield’s Tanner Kanable (15-3) and Stillwater’s Trey Kruse (8-3) could also be factors.
145 pounds
Caledonia/Houston senior Kyle Cavanaugh (2-0) hasn’t wrestled much, but he won a Class A state title a year ago after placing fifth at Bi-State. West Salem/Bangor’s Aaron Bahr (11-2) and Prairie du Chien’s Traeton Saint (11-3) give the top of this bracket a heavy local feel, but don’t overlook Stratford’s Mavrik Licciardi (17-0), who hasn’t been beaten, or Stoughton’s Luke Mechler (17-1), who is ranked second in Division 1.
152 pounds
Not a lot of Bi-State success in this group, so that makes Luxemburg-Casco senior Nathan Ronsman (19-2) jumps to the top of the list with his fourth-place state finish and third-state Bi-State finish a year ago. Ronsman is ranked fourth at 152 in Division 2.
Stoughton’s Gavin Model (17-1) is ranked second in Division 1, and Marshfield’s Nolan hertel (18-0) is third at 160 in Division 1. Oconto Falls freshman Clayton Whiting (16-1) is ranked third in Division 2.
160 pounds
Goodhue senior Kelby O’Reilly (10-2) was the top Bi-State finisher from this bracket a year ago with his fourth-place performance. O’Reilly, who is ranked fourth in Class A, went on to place fifth at state as a junior.
Luxemburg-Casco’s Colton Worachek (17-3), with a sixth-place state finish a year ago, may in the best position to make a run at O’Reilly, but don’t count out Tomah junior Marques Fritsche (16-0), who won the Tomah Scramble with three pins and a technical fall. He followed that up by winning the Richland Center Invitational by beating Monroe’s Patrick Rielly (10-1) by sudden victory, and Rielly is in this bracket, too.
170 pounds
Holmen senior Kalyn Jahn (17-2) has placed second at Bi-State three times and was a Division 1 state runner-up last year. Stratford’s Trevor Dennee (17-0) was a state runner-up last year, and Goodhue’s Kaleb O’Reilly (12-0) and Luxemburg-Casco’s Reece Worachek (19-3) own fourth-place Bi-State finishes.
While Jahn is ranked third in Division 1, Worachek is first in Division 2, and Dennee is fourth at 182 in Division 3. O’Reilly is ranked second in Minnesota’s Class A.
182 pounds
The star of the bracket is River Valley’s Shane Liegel (18-0), who won a Division 3 state championship last year and won last year’s Bi-State title at 170. He is coming off a championship at Badger State last weekend.
Those making a run at Liegel will be Marshfield’s Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (18-0), Lancaster’s Troy Klein (12-4) — both have placed sixth or better in state and Bi-State — or Stillwater’s Josh Piechowski (11-4), whose only losses have been to state champions.
195 pounds
Five entrants here have placed sixth or better in a state tournament, and two of them have placed fifth or better at Bi-State.
Viroqua junior Tyler Hannah (6-0) is back from injury sooner than expected and trying to build on a third-place state finish as a sophomore. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jacob Bennett (7-1) is Minnesota’s top 195-pounder in Class A, and Marshfield’s Sam Mitchell (18-0) is Wisconsin’s top-ranked performer in Division 1.
220 pounds
Iowa-Grant/Highland senior Drew Hennessey (14-0) is the only wrestler in this bracket to appear in a Bi-State final last season, and he was a runner-up. He is ranked first in Division 3, but there are others to push him.
Waunakee’s Reed Ryan (14-1) is ranked second in Division 1, Prairie du Chien’s Colten Wall (7-1) fifth in Division 2 and Athens’ Connor Westfall (10-0) third in Division 3. Ryan was a fifth-place state finisher last year.
Goodhue’s Kodee O’Reilly (11-1) is the fourth-ranked Class A wrestler in Minnesota.
285 pounds
Spencer/Marshfield Columbus senior Logan Zschernitz (16-0) will try to take a step forward after placing second at Bi-State last year before winning a state. He is ranked first in Division 2.
Stratford’s Dylan Schoenherr (17-0) is Wisconsin’s No. 1 285-pounder in Division 3 and placed third in both the state tournament and Bi-State a year ago.
Holmen’s Jesse Fiers (16-3) and Pulaski’s Liam Fahey (12-1) could also be factors as the fifth- and sixth-ranked Division 1 wrestlers in Wisconsin.